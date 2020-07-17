Ute Indian Museum announces tours, fun run

The Ute Indian Museum is hosting several opportunities to view the Shavano Valley’s petroglyphs, and will also host its second annual Chief Ouray and Chipeta Color Run.
• Beat the Heat Shavano tours, July 18 and 25, 8 - 11 a.m.:
Located just outside of Montrose, the Shavano Valley is one of the most picturesque and important rock art sites in western Colorado. The site was used from at least 1000 BCE to 1900 CE by both the Archaic and Ute peoples. Tours are led by a trained Shavano Valley Petroglyph docent.
Participants must dress for the weather. Moderate graded hike. Sturdy shoes or boots are ideal for the rough trail and steep slopes. Participants will meet at the Ute Indian Museum at 8 a.m. and caravan to the site.
Limit of 15 participants. Contact the Ute Indian Museum at 970-249-3098 for reservations. Cost is $10 per adult; $5 for ages 6 - 16 and free for 5 and younger.
Tours
• Twilight Shavano tours, July 19 and 26, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Tours are led by a trained Shavano Valley Petroglyph docent. Participants must dress for the weather. Moderate graded hike. Sturdy shoes or boots are ideal for the rough trail and steep slopes. Headlamps or flashlights may come in handy. Participants will meet at the Ute Indian Museum at 6:30 p.m. and caravan to the site.
Limit of 15 participants. Contact the Ute Indian Museum 970-249-3098 for reservations. Cost is $10 per adult; $5 for ages 6 - 16 and free for 5 and younger.
Color Run
• Second annual Chief Ouray and Chipeta Color Run, Aug. 15
Join the museum to remember Chief Ouray, his wife Chipeta and their legacy. The 3-mile walk and fun run honors the three Ute tribes and will be backdropped by the beautiful San Juan mountains, their ancestral home. Don’t forget to join the socially distanced popsicle social, raffle and giveaway.
Contact the Ute Indian Museum 970-249-3098 for walk/run registration and information on our SAFE AT UTE initiative.
Walk/run is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Includes walk T-shirt.
Proceeds go to the museum's education department and helps provide educational opportunities for children and adults across the Western Slope and beyond.
Virtual Color Run
● For those individuals and families who wish to participate but do not feel comfortable joining onsite, the museum will take registrations for virtual runners, as well.
● Runners will be provided with a kit that includes a run T-shirt, color powder and popsicles. The kit will also include raffle tickets so virtual runners can participate in the raffle prize draw.
