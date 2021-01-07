The Ute Indian Museum is hosting a new Curtis and Remington sculpture exhibit for the month of January.
On display are many of the bronze statues and photographs produced by Curtis and Remington. Among the notable shapers of the visual history of Native Americans, both artists believed they were documenting the end of an era. They presented their work as fact, though both had an agenda and biases that influenced their work.
Come visit today to learn more about the artists, their work, and how their controversial legacies continue to broaden our understanding of the world today.
The Ute Indian Museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road; 970-249-3098.
