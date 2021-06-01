The Ute Indian Museum gathered the community together on Saturday May 29 for an appreciation ceremony, complete with Native music, food and a community project.
Tribal members shared their art with the community, ranging from drummers and flutists to vendors selling their handmade pieces.
Children and adults alike were invited to paint their hands for the 14-foot tipi that was erected at 2 p.m. Anyone who placed their handprint on the museum’s new community tipi was able to submit their names for a plaque to be placed at a later date.
The new tipi in part celebrates a fresh start after the museum recently lost its tipis when they were blown away, according to Ute Indian Museum Diann Suttle, who ran the tipi-painting booth and currently works in the museum’s research library. A March windstorm ripped up canvas and took down poles, breaking them. Since that time, the community stepped up, donating about $6,500 to help replace the tipis and Colorado Yurt Co., whose workers erected the community tipi Saturday, matched donations.
The celebration provided a space for the museum to educate the public about upcoming projects, including the “natural playground and garden” (Naturescape) that will soon be placed on the property near the outdoor classroom, said Carly Jones, the education director. Later on Saturday, Ute tribal representatives gathered at the future Naturescape site to throw the first shovels for the project in a groundbreaking.
The museum’s plans to expand the outdoor education center will provide a place for the organization to educate the community about indigenous people’s history, particularly in Montrose.
“Building off of the outdoor classroom will be a preservation site to look at archaeology in the past and present,” said Jones.
“To see this wonderful dream start to evolve to reach beyond cultural boundaries, to be able to engage cultural activities across generations, I am absolutely excited,” said Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, in ushering in the groundbreaking Saturday afternoon.
Lopez-Whiteskunk is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council and a former education coordinator at the Ute Museum.
“ ... I look forward to breaking ground. I look forward to the completion of it.”
Flutist Bobby Ponchito Jimenez was also present. The Huichal Indian and Mexican descendant from Olathe displayed his personal and handmade flutes, including a small turtle flute from Belise and made by a Mayan indigenous tribe member.
Jimenez said he was self-taught, his inspiration directly from nature itself. “God gave me a gift. You listen to the leaves, wind and birds and that’s how I learned to play,” said the flutist. “I listen to the rhythm of nature.”
The musician paused to listen to the sounds of nature amid the crowds outside and begin playing once he picked up the notes and rhythms of the birds and wind, picking up a tune and capturing the attention of those around him.
The community appreciation festival began that morning with the dedication of a new Peace Pole in the Ute ethnobotany garden across the road from the main museum. The Peace Pole replaces one that was planted there in 2007.
Community Appreciation Day also included a garden tour, native films and documentaries, a variety of activities for children, the groundbreaking, and wrapped up with its tipi demonstration and silent auction.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
