Ute Museum festival spotlights learning, community

After a year of connections interrupted due to COVID, the Ute Indian Museum is inviting the community to celebrate seeing one another again — and to get a first-hand view of changes at the museum.
The museum’s Community Appreciation Festival is from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, at the museum, 17253 Chipeta Road (free admission). The loaded schedule includes the opening of a new STEM exhibit, groundbreaking for the Naturescape feature, Ute cultural documentaries, dedication of the new Peace Pole, tours of the revamped ethnobotany garden — and the chance to put your mark on a tipi during community tipi-painting.
“The community has always been a great support here at the Ute Indian Museum,” director CJ Brafford said Monday, pointing to what happened after a freak windstorm took down and destroyed several tipis on museum grounds earlier this year.
The museum put out an appeal for help and the community donated $6,500 — an amount being matched by Community Appreciation Festival sponsor Colorado Yurt Company.
Over time, the museum will be installing several new tipis, including a 14-foot one that the community can help paint designs onto, come Saturday. “That tipi that they put their handprint onto will be up until it falls down,” Brafford said.
In the future, the Ute Museum will install a larger tipi decorated with images on an animal hide now on display among the exhibits.
Another tipi in the works spotlights the ongoing plight of missing and murdered indigenous women. This structure will be decorated with a red handprint and other images to commemorate these victims.
“It’s very prominent in Indian Country, young girls being trafficked or missing. It’s on the rise. We want to bring awareness to what’s going on in Indian Country, how Native American women are being affected by this violence,” Brafford said.
The murder rate of indigenous women is many times the national average and homicide is one of the leading causes of death for young Native women, Brafford said. The tipi honoring them is being made and once it is complete, the museum plans to open an accompanying exhibit.
The festival Saturday is intended to educate the public, too. Starting at 9 Saturday morning, people can check out the museum’s hands-on STEM exhibit and from 10 a.m. — noon, enjoy the films “Wickiup Investigation,” “Ute Language and Creation” (for kids) and “Original Coloradans.”
Over the past few years, the museum worked with Ute elders, youths, academics and public lands agencies to go onto the Ute landscape throughout the state to make the documentaries.
“It was very much learning for the youth because the elders would share stories through their voices, the past they learned from their grandparents. All that documentary is now in the museum,” said Brafford.
People can also take a guided stroll through the ethnobotany garden across the street from the museum at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Museum staff and volunteers began updating the garden in 2019, eliminating invasive plants and replacing them with ones Utes used. Last year, volunteers planted 450 varieties, which are now coming up nicely and show in living bloom what Utes used for food, medicine and other purposes.
“We’ve been working with the Utes on the plants and interpreting their uses,” Brafford said.
The festival kicks off with the 9 a.m. Peace Pole dedication. This pole, sponsored by the Friends of the Ute Museum, replaces one that was placed in 2007.
The pole is one of more than 200,000 in more than 190 countries worldwide, and more than 25 on the Western Slope, including at Pomona Elementary and Dennis Weaver Park in Ridgway.
The museum’s is marked with words of peace in eight languages, as well as Braille. The languages represent the Utes and others who came into the Uncompahgre Valley.
“It’s to remind us to think and speak and act in a spirit of peace and harmony,” Brafford said.
Montrose residents won’t be alone in acknowledging the Peace Pole and the Ute Museum. Ten trees are being planted on the African continent in honor of the Ute Indian Museum, according to The Peace Pole Project.
Throughout much of the day Saturday, kids’ activities, vendors and fry bread will be available. At noon, the museum is handing out free popsicles.
In keeping with the educational component, there will be a tipi demonstration at 2 p.m. and before that, groundbreaking for the Naturescape at 1.
The museum recently won a fat grant from festival cosponsor Great Outdoors Colorado to develop a naturescape park on grounds.
The park is a space to enhance people’s connection to the landscape with hands-on experiences. The first phase of the outdoor education site — an outdoor classroom — launched last year, with a grant from Union Pacific Foundation.
The GOCO money is helping to create a nature-themed exhibit and play park. Among planned features are a “spider web” that kids can climb on as they learn about the industrious spider; a bear “den” and a coyote “den” amid the rock features, and etchings replicating some of the petroglyphs found at the Shavano Valley Petroglyph Site and the Eagle Rock Shelter site.
“It’s kind of coming full circle. We want to regroup. We’re all going to be here with good hearts and enjoy each other, see old faces and new faces. It’s time to just bring our community together and also give back to our community to say thank you for the many years of support we’ve been given here at the Ute Museum,” Brafford said.
“ … The museum is part of the community. We encourage the community to come out. It’s just a day of connecting back to our community. We want to reconnect and find a new balance in this journey.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.