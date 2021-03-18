Ute Museum scores GOCO grant for Naturescape Park

Ute Indian Museum Director CJ Brafford had spent weeks on “pins and needles” when the word came down Tuesday.
The local History Colorado property won nearly $200,000 from Great Outdoors Colorado to develop a “naturescape” park on museum grounds. The park will enhance people’s connection to the landscape and offer several hands-on experiences that serve to educate the public about Ute culture.
“When I got the phone call, I guess the words for me were total excitement and relief,” Brafford said Wednesday. “We’ve just been on pins and needles. This has been a dream and a vision for us for so long. Now the work begins with the whole project.”
The museum received $199,220 through Great Outdoors Colorado’s Resilient Communities Program. GOCO also awarded $133,700 to the Colorado West Land Trust to support additional staff capacity as the organization responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ute Indian Museum last year launched the first phase of its outdoor education site, having received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation Local Grants Program.
The museum created an outdoor classroom, the features of which include a natural sandstone seating area arranged in a half-moon shape, which Brafford fondly calls “Ute Stonehenge.”
The recent GOCO funding will be used to create the nature-themed exhibit and play park collectively called the Naturescape Park. The Naturescape Park will be sited on two-thirds of an acre on the 8.65-area grounds, with play and educational components for multiple generations.
Those components are to include a “spider web” feature that kids can climb on as they learn about the industrious spider; a bear “den” and a coyote “den” amid the rock features, and etchings replicating some of the petroglyphs found at the Shavano Valley Petroglyph Site and the Eagle Rock Shelter site. The idea behind the etchings is that people can use pencil or charcoal to make rubbings of the replica.
The museum staff will be working closely with the Ute Mountain Ute, Southern Ute and Utes of Uintah and Ouray tribes in completing the Naturescape Park.
The tribes will offer advice about such features as “shade houses,” a seasonal structure that, as the name implies, provides shade. Traditionally, shade houses are taken down in the fall and erected in spring. Brafford said that each year going forward, people can come on appointed days to help put up a shade house and learn as they do so.
“The complete project will serve both the community and the museum,” the grant application, dated from November, states. “A natural playground will provide public access to space for kids and families to connect to the Native American belief of working with and respecting Mother Nature. In addition, a simulated archaeological site will be constructed as an educational resource to teach about historical preservation and (give) the museum partners a training tool for people learning how to perform field work.”
Ideally, Brafford would like the new features to be open in June, but the project must be put out for bid. Since it is a landscape project, not building construction, the hope is it can be done fairly soon.
“It’s going to enhance cultural heritage. We want to have educational panels throughout the park that will share Ute stories using the landscape, which is important to highlight connection to the land and culture of the Ute people,” Brafford said.
The Naturescape Park builds on other phases of grounds enhancements, such as the outdoor classroom, ethnobotany garden across the road and ongoing efforts with Montrose Regional Library to set up a story walk.
The mock dig site could incorporate information from previous excavations at Chief Ouray and Chipeta’s homesite.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we’re so excited here,” Brafford said.
The grant to the Ute Museum, as well as to the land trust, brings GOCO’s investment in Montrose County to more than $7.6 million. Its funding has also supported the Connect Trail initiative, improvements at Holly Park, Naturita Town Park and Sweitzer Lake State Park and conservation of the Galley Ranch, among other projects.
GOCO uses a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to preserve and enhance trails, parks, rivers, open spaces and wildlife resources. Since its creation after a 1992 amendment to the state constitution, GOCO has funded more than 5,300 projects in all of Colorado’s 64 counties, without using tax dollars.
“We feel like we’ve been blessed, so blessed, especially in using the landscape,” Brafford said. “Our history is told on the landscape. Hopefully, this will increase the community vitality. We just hope to keep this as an ongoing educational program.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
