The same spring that flowed when Franciscan priests traveled through the Uncompahgre Valley in the 1700s bubbled Aug. 2, feeding fledgling goldenrod, yucca, blue flax, gooseberries and yarrow — all newly planted and all plants used by the native Ute peoples.
They are growing in the Ute Indian Museum’s revamped ethnobotany garden, just a few yards from the Uncompahgre River; the renovations part of a massive undertaking by staff, volunteers and hired hands paid with grant money.
“Our goal is to create what, hopefully, will be the best ethnobotanic garden in Western Colorado, a garden that demonstrates plants that were used by the historic, indigenous people of the area,” museum volunteer and member of the garden task force Maureen Briggs said.
“We believe our garden will be the Ute ethnobotany garden of the region, eventually,” Barbara Hodge, a sales clerk at the museum said. She is also part of the garden task force.
“It’s in the early stages, because when it comes to plants, it takes its time. We eventually want to be able to have programs for the public, or the Utes themselves. It’s still in the early stages, but we’re getting there.”
Updating the garden so that it contained the correct types of plants was not a simple matter of just going outside and putting them in the ground over the course of a few hours. It all took planning, lots of money, and significant labor by many hands, over many days.
The project began with staff interest.
“It was always supposed to have been a Ute native garden,” Briggs said — one featuring the plants that Utes would have used for food, medicine, tools and other purposes. The staff began working on a brochure and planned educational tours, but ran into a snag: many plants in the garden were not, in fact, native, or had not been used by the Utes. Replacing those plants was going to require money.
Briggs and others formed an informal task force to research and strategize.
She learned of one grant on the eve it was due and put an application together to the Colorado Garden Foundation, which then asked for a full proposal.
The foundation awarded the museum $5,000 earlier this year, enough to order nearly 500 plants, encompassing 40 species of grasses, flowers, bushes, cacti and trees, all from nurseries in Loveland and Clifton.
But the museum was short of funding for the extensive labor required to remove the existing plants — some with deeply entrenched root balls — and to put in the new ones.
More grant applications followed, but so did rejections. With the plants already ordered, the volunteers began to worry.
Then, “like a miracle,” History Colorado awarded the museum some of the money it received from the National Science Foundation to promote STEM among the Ute tribes, Briggs said. (The museum operates under the auspices of History Colorado, which also previously had paid for interpretive signs in the garden.)
History Colorado provided thousands of dollars for the plants, labor, design and creation of new interpretative signs, plus funding to consult with the Ute tribes about what they want to see in the garden and accompanying educational components.
“In April, we started planning big time. That was our pot of gold. The other grants did not come through,” Briggs said.
A public volunteer day in April drew about 40 people, including Boy Scouts, who pitched in on the prep work.
Museum volunteers also traveled to the nurseries to retrieve the plants in May, rigging up an impromptu pumping system to keep them watered while on the truck.The plants initially stayed on Briggs’ back patio.
The museum brought in the Colorado Youth Corps for four days of hardcore planting labor; they arrived in late May.
“They installed over 125 plants a day. They were very hard working … They got it all taken care of,” Briggs said.
She said the next step is designing and installing new interpretative signs.
The plants are still establishing themselves in the garden, so it might not be much to look at yet — but that will change.
“We’ve come a long way in a year, but it’s going to take its time. We’re very proud of what we have accomplished in a year,” said Hodge.
“It’s been just an amazing project thus far and it continues to be. It’s so exciting that we have something, not only the museum, but now, this outside interest.”
The museum is interested in ongoing volunteer help to keep up with the garden, she also said.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the help we had,” Briggs said, thanking all involved, including History Colorado and other funders.
“We’re looking forward to making this the premiere ethnobotany garden,” museum director CJ Brafford said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
