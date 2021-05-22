Staff Report
City councilors voted unanimously to approve an incentives package to aid Montrose Ford Nissan’s service department expansion project.
City Manager Bill Bell said the city’s Development and Revitalization Team, DART, met with Wes Abbott of Montrose Ford Nissan (MFN), to review plans to construct an 11,840 square-foot building to expand its service department. The expansion will add 15 service bays, one detail bay and additional storage space.
The bays will be equipped with high-capacity lifts, enabling MFN to work on medium and heavy-duty trucks and motorhomes.
The 15 new service bays represent an 83-percent increase in a service capacity.
Montrose Ford Nissan and the company that owns the real estate will be paying for this project with existing funds. With the building construction estimated at $750,000 and another $350,000 for equipment, the overall cost of the new facility is estimated at $1,100,000.
Bell said the DART team is proposing an Economic Vitality Business Expansion Incentives Request for Montrose Ford in the amount of $32,734 to aid in the construction.
Building permit, plan check and construction use fee abatements amounting to $18,534 have already been pre-approved by the City Manager’s Office according to Bell.
City councilors will need to vote to approve $14,200 for water/sewer tap and connection fee abatements to connect the building to city utilities.
Bell said DART recommended the incentives request because the project has positive community impacts such as job creation and increased service delivery to the general public.
MFN moved into its current facility in 2001. At that time, Montrose County had an estimated population of approximately 33,000. According to Ford and Nissan calculations, there were 3,756 vehicles in MFN’s area of responsibility.
While the 2020 census has not yet been published, census.gov estimates the county’s population was almost 43,000 in 2019. Ford and Nissan estimate that there are now 5,969 vehicles in MFN’s area of responsibility. These numbers represent large increases and it is MFN’s opinion that Montrose and the surrounding area will continue to see strong growth in the coming years.
As the Montrose area has grown, the number of vehicles that are used for work has grown. Whether it is a large company, a governmental entity, a cooperative, or a one or two-vehicle sole proprietorship, these vehicles are vital to the livelihood of their owners.
When a business vehicle is down, that business is not providing valuable goods or services to the community or revenue to its owner. With MFN’s current facility, the wait time for vehicle repair is between one and three days in winter months but balloons to one to two weeks in summer.
Not only is this detrimental to MFN’s customers, but it is also a good indicator there is demand for more capacity.
Western Colorado has grown in population, and also in tourism. Every summer and fall, tourists flock to western Colorado, many arriving in RVs that are built on Ford chassis.
MFN’s new facility will be the only Ford motorhome-certified shop west of the Continental Divide and will have vehicles towed in from locations hundreds of miles away.
Initial staffing for this building will result in eight job positions with estimated cumulative annual wages of $490,000. An additional three to five positions are anticipated within five years:
• Senior technician (1)
• Technician (3)
• Apprentice technician (1)
• Detailer (1)
• Parts assistant (1)
• Service assistant (1)
MFN anticipates an initial increase of $30,000 in city tax revenue in the first year, with growth to $60,000 annually in five years.
