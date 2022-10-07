Utility-scale solar proposed near Olathe

A solar farm planned on Falcon Road is projected to bring close to 20 full-time jobs and millions in property tax revenues during its production life.
Enel North America Inc. (Enel Green Power) has proposed a solar and battery energy storage systems project on about 1,052 acres east of Olathe. The solar array as envisioned would consist of 318,864 panels and be capable of generating 140 megawatts of power, as well as 70 megawatts of storage.
That’s enough to power an estimated 31,000 homes, said Emily Brumit, Enel development manager for the company’s West Region.
“Projects like Olathe enable us to deliver sustainable energy for a more reliable grid,” she said. Enel’s primary goal is to provide affordable energy while benefiting the local economy — and, as a bonus, create an energy source that will help keep Colorado’s land and water healthy, she added.
“Power diversification is great for the United States and Colorado, especially when it’s manufactured right here in Montrose County,” Brumit said.
Enel is a Fortune 200 company with a long history in the United States, where it has operated for about 20 years. Brumit said it has the capital and resources necessary to fund its own project.
According to an economic impact and land use analysis report prepared for Enel, the project in total represents a total investment exceeding $264 million.
This figure is an estimate for the purposes of the analysis; the final number could be different. It includes the total investment for the solar and the energy storage project, specifically, materials, equipment, installation, permitting, development, interconnection costs and overhead.
Enel’s proposed solar project is not part of Aspen Creek Digital Corporation’s solar-powered bitcoin mining center, visible from U.S. 50 outside of Olathe. Although Enel’s project is also near Olathe, it is a utility-scale solar venture.
Word of the Olathe solar farm brought a steady stream of curious residents to an open house Thursday, Oct. 6 — part of Enel’s “listen and learn” phase, Brumit said.
“We are really just information-gathering right now so we can understand the community’s thoughts and feelings. We’re also doing ongoing research,” she said.
“I’m glad to see utility-scale energy projects that are for utilities, and not crypto currencies, in this area,” resident Brad Grant said. “While I think we still should use all of the differing power that we have, I think solar’s one of those and we should continue building, and try to become more independent.”
Enel has already leased the land where the solar project, if ultimately approved, will be sited.
The solar and storage project will require a special use permit in order to be sited on acreage zoned for general agriculture. That process could begin later this year or early next, with eye on being operational in late 2024, Brumit said.
Planned engineering — consisting of geotechnical studies and related work — is on the books for late this year.
Enel’s Olathe solar and battery project would bring more than 200 jobs during its construction phase and an estimated 18 new, long-term jobs for Montrose County, the economic and land use analysis report, prepared by Strategic Economic Research, said.
“That is a plus,” Montrose County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head said, prior to the open house. “You never walk away from good jobs. We are needing to create more clean energy. From that standpoint, it is good. The property tax collected on that ag land now will increase substantially.”
The economic and land use report estimated more than $16.3 million in new local earnings during construction for the county and more than $23 million for the state, as well as $791,000 in new, local long-term earnings for the county each year ($1.9 million in such earnings for the state annually).
Property tax estimates are close to $6 million for the school district over the life of the project and a shade over $5 million in total county property taxes for Montrose County — and $14.5 million for all special taxing districts, again, over the life of the project.
“From an economic dollar impact, it is a good thing,” Head said. “It’s no doubt going to be a plus for the individuals who own the land this will be constructed on. There are a lot of benefits that can be listed. From that standpoint, it’s good.”
The project’s useful life is estimated at about 25 years and Enel is financially prepared to fund decommissioning.
Resident Glen Justis said a mix of energy sources, including solar, is best.
“It’s really important to have a diversified portfolio in any single type of resources in any type of location. You can have too much of a good thing so it’s really important to have a diversified resource in any geographical area,” he said.
Justis is an independent energy consultant who helps utilities with resource planning. He is not connected to the Enel project in Olathe, but attended the open house as an interested citizen.
“I think this area is uniquely blessed with a combination of land and sunshine. On the surface, this makes a lot of sense,” Justis said.
Enel’s Olathe project could connect to a Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association substation immediately adjacent to the proposed location, but Enel has not at this time entered into a power purchase agreement with the association. “Because the sub(station) is located right there, that would be the ideal scenario,” Brumit said.
Justis was curious as to what extent Enel might be coordinating its solar project with Delta-Montrose Electric Association. The power co-op separated from Tri-State in favor wholesale power supplier Guzman Energy, with which it is now a partner in the Garnet Mesa solar project in Delta County.
“Because of the way the electric grid is all interconnected, it’s really important for these kinds of investments to be coordinated,” Justis said. “I don’t know one way or the other how well this has been coordinated with DMEA. I think that’s a question in my mind. But at first glance, this is a pretty interesting project.”
The Garnet Mesa project faltered when Delta County commissioners denied a special use permit to site it on agricultural land; a revamped proposal that added sheep-grazing to the project mollified them sufficiently to win approval.
The land Enel is leasing for the Olathe project now hosts sheep, along with farming and general grazing.
“Typically, grasses and other vegetation grow under solar arrays rather than traditional crops,” said Lauren Asmus, business development communications manager for Enel. “However, Enel has implemented dual-use practices at some solar sites, including pollinator-friendly vegetation and sheep-grazing. The company has not yet determined whether dual-use will be feasible for this site.”
She noted the former zoning of the property would have allowed for residential development, which could displace ag uses. The acreage planned for the solar farm represents only 0.3% of the acres used for farming in Montrose County, the economic impact and land use analysis said.
“We’re really here to just listen, learn and try to understand everyone’s concerns. We are just excited to be part of the community and work with community members and local officials, and to be a good neighbor,” Brumit said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.