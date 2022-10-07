Utility-scale solar proposed near Olathe

Emily Brumit discusses Enel Green Power's proposal to build a large utility-scale solar project on Falcon Road, outside of Olathe. Enel hosted a public open house on Thursday, Oct. 6. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A solar farm planned on Falcon Road is projected to bring close to 20 full-time jobs and millions in property tax revenues during its production life.

Enel North America Inc. (Enel Green Power) has proposed a solar and battery energy storage systems project on about 1,052 acres east of Olathe. The solar array as envisioned would consist of 318,864 panels and be capable of generating 140 megawatts of power, as well as 70 megawatts of storage.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?