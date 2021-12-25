Montrose households can now apply for a LEAP grant to help mitigate winter home heating costs.
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP, helps Coloradans save on their water bills by paying a portion of the monthly bill. The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) attributed financial strains for households on rising costs in essentials such as food, gas and energy in a Dec. 16 press release.
To be considered eligible for the bill assistance program, utility customers must earn an income up to 60% of the state median income level, which is less than $64,000 a year for a family of four or $41,053 for a single person as of 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Numbers.
Recipients are also required to pay home heating costs directly to the utility company or landlord as part of their rent, must be a Colorado resident and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household.
While the LEAP application can be accessed through the DMEA website, it’s not a program offered by the cooperative, said DMEA spokesperson Becky Mashburn.
“Funding is available to families in need to help pay their heating bills for their homes,” said Mashburn of the program. “And so dmea accepts LEAP funds for our members who have electric heat. Other utilities like gas utilities would accept the payments for their consumers who have gas heat. It’s not just limited to DMEA.”
The federal program is funded by the American Rescue Plan program, which was created during the pandemic to provide financial assistance to Americans impacted by the virus.
The Low-income Household Water Assistance Program, also funded by ARP, is similar to LEAP and may be available to LEAP-eligible Coloradans. Funds from the program will help pay down water bills that are late, disconnected or in danger of disconnection, the press release said.
The water bill assistance program would make a one-time payment to the water company on behalf of the recipient.
The program accepts applications through April 30, 2022.
To access the LEAP application, visit www.colorado.gov/cdhs/LEAP. Online applications are processed through the CO PEAK system. You can also call the HEAT HELP phone line at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to receive an application via mail or email.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
