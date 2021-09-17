The Uncompahgre Valley Alliance embarked on a mission earlier this year to better understand childcare needs within the community and are now sharing the findings from a recently completed survey assessment.
With only a fraction of children in Montrose County enrolled in licensed childcare, UVA decided to partner with local childcare providers to pursue the childcare survey assessment for Montrose County.
UVA is a Montrose County affiliate of the Western Colorado Alliance, an organization dedicated to empowering communities through community organizing and leadership development.
The organization has been working the past two years to engage with over 200 people in Montrose County, forming a childcare caucus with members dedicated to the initiative as well as fundraising in order to pursue a survey contract with Root Policy Research (RPR).
The $38,950 price tag for the contract was covered by sponsorships-Sarah Fishering from the Colorado Trust contributed $5,000, the City of Montrose contributed $18,950 and Montrose County contributed $15,000.
The survey, launched in April, focused on assessing the needs, wants and barriers within different demographics in the community, from young parents, childcare providers, baby boomers, folks of European descent, Latin descent, English-only speakers, Spanish speakers, and bilingual families in both low- and middle-income households.
The UVA childcare caucus and Root Policy staff involved in the project hosted a conference where Mollie Fitzpatrick, the managing director and co-founder of RPR, guided the 64 people in attendance through the survey findings and recommendations, complete with English and Spanish translation services.
Many of those in attendance were parents, who were grateful for the assessment results.
Megan Carney Reed is one of many parents in Montrose working two jobs, one of which includes teaching a college class. Finding childcare for her two children has been a challenge for Reed and her husband.
“There’s something really validating in finding our experiences aren’t unique,” Reed expressed to the group.
As a childcare provider, Chrissy Simmons also felt validated by the “hard data” the team at RPR collected in the five months since the survey’s launch.
Representatives from different communities within Montrose County were also present, including MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson; Kathleen Merritt, executive director of Bright Futures; Mirian Mason, the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP) Work Programs supervisor from Montrose County; MCSD Early Childhood Center Director Penny Harris, as well as city and county staff and city council members.
Survey results
RPR found that Montrose County is home to 9,241 total children under the age of 18 and 2,641 children under the age of six. The state’s demography department estimated an increase in the number of children in the county over the next 30 years, Fitzpatrick reported. The presentation began with a breakdown of the age distribution within different communities in Montrose County.
Fitzgerald noted that Montrose County is classified as a “childcare desert,” with more than three times the number of children to licensed childcare providers. Although 10 preschools/childcare centers exist within the county, four serve infants exclusively.
There are 15 licensed family childcare homes in the county who are licensed to serve six to 12 children in their own homes.
The survey dove into the historic and forecasted population of children in the county between 1990-2050.
There were just over 6,000 children over the age of 18 in 1990; the number is expected to grow to nearly 14,000 by 2050. The population for children under six is expected to rise from 2,000 (1990) to 4,000 by 2050.
Economic impactRPR pulled from a statewide study in order to calculate the economic impact of childcare in Montrose County. The survey found:
$16 million in immediate economic effect, in which spending on childcare services contributes to the state/local employment and economic output.
$50 million in enabling economic effect, in which the provision of childcare allows parents to participate in the workforce
$9.5 million in investment effect, in which childcare spending generates individual and community returns derived from higher lifetime incomes, lower incarceration rates, lower welfare expenditures and improved worker productivity.
Childcare data for children age six and underSixty-nine percent of children in the county have both parents at home who are also in the labor force, Fitzpatrick outlined. When asked if they regularly used any kind of childcare for their children, 19% of parents responded “no.”
While 15% reported not using childcare services solely due to pandemic barriers, others said they couldn’t afford services, they wanted to provide care for their children themselves, they couldn’t find or get access into quality childcare, they work from home, they felt it was their responsibility to care for their child or because each spouse works different shift, allowing them to provide their own care.
66% of overall parents surveyed responded that they use childcare services.
Types of care used in any given week by parents include childcare centers, adult relatives, licensed family childcare providers, part-day and full-day [public] preschool programs, a nanny/nanny-share, a close friend or neighbor or an older sibling under the age of 18. Some parents also reported arranging their work hours so one spouse is home to care for the child.
While the survey found that 22% of parents desired no change in the childcare climate in Montrose County, it also reported:
30% want childcare closer to home
29% want childcare closer to work
25% would like to see changes in hours or days that care is offered (35% of households working in healthcare said hours were a “major challenge” compared to 23% in other industries)
21% would like to change provider types
20% want changes in types of activities offered by providers
19% stay at home with their children
16% would like to change to a provider who accepts CCCAP
Challenges faced by families and providersProviders experience issues with low wages despite the growing need for childcare, the report read. One provider said that money charged to parents pays for the facility’s supplies, but leaves little for much else, such as salary.
Fitzpatrick noted that in survey findings, staffing was a significant concern for providers. Finding and retaining qualified staff is a severe issue because childcare services can’t afford to pay high wages and keep care affordable for parents.
The data indicates that demand for licensed childcare in the county greatly outweighs the current availability. With roughly 933 children in need of childcare and only 741 daily spots available on average, RPR anticipates that this gap will widen in the future without additional, affordable spots added.
Recommendations determined through findingsContinue to proactively track the key metrics for childcare demand
Evaluate the potential for publicly funded childcare resources
Develop and fund a scholarship program for income constrained households (exceeding state support through CCCAP) to increase affordability of childcare services for parents/guardians
Develop a pipeline of childcare professionals and support current professionals in the childcare industry
Consider options for expanding licensed childcare in the region with a focus on infant/toddler care
Encourage large employers to to provide on-site childcare facilities
Identifying and offering support to non-licensed childcare providers in Montrose County
Provide more easily accessible information about CCCAP and available care options
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the zMontrose Daily Press.
