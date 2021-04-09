Only a fraction of young children in Montrose County are enrolled in licensed child care, prompting the Uncompahgre Valley Alliance and others to assess needs, wants and barriers.
The alliance met Thursday via Zoom to promote its childcare needs assessment survey launch, drawing attendance from providers, parents, Montrose City Council and the Montrose County commissioners.
UVA Childcare Caucus member and meeting co-chair Jan Gabehart described the meeting as a “launch of the distribution window for the parents survey of the childcare needs assessment for Montrose County.”
The UVA is a Montrose County affiliate of the Western Colorado Alliance. The organization works to help build the local economy and support small businesses.
Over the past two years, the UVA met with more than 200 people in Montrose County to look into the community’s child care needs.
The organization engaged with young parents, childcare providers, baby boomers, folks of European descent, Latin descent, English-only speakers, Spanish speakers, and bilingual families in both low- and middle-income with a goal to learn about the pressures being faced.
“We believe that the early childhood care and education is important for the benefit of each child, as well as the wellbeing of the community and for the future,” UVA Childcare Caucus member Raena Wedel said.
“Grassroots organizing is the most effective way for us to participate and bring about positive changes in the local community.”
One recurring challenge the organization observed was finding affordable, accessible childcare.
“We know that there are currently 2,689 children under the age of six in Montrose County, and only about 500 of them attend a licensed childcare,” said Wedel.
“We want to know: Where are the rest of these children? What kind of care do parents want? What are the barriers? What kind of challenges are childcare providers facing?”
In January 2020, the UVA formed a childcare caucus, which had several members directly involved in childcare and early education.
The childcare caucus partnered with Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families in August 2020, and chose Root Policy Research as a firm for conducting the survey project.
Root Policy put together a proposal for a Montrose child care needs assessment with a price tag of $38,950.
In November 2020, UVA began meeting with elected officials and secured the funds to sign a contract with Root Policy Research.
Since then, the UVA childcare caucus has worked over the past 15 months to move the project forward amidst the challenges of the pandemic.
The meeting included shared experiences from families involved in the survey, participants saying there was a need for childcare solutions that worked for everyone in Montrose County.
The research process
Root Policy Research will be conducting the Childcare Needs Assessment and present the findings to the community. Data will be gathered in four ways:
• There will be various demographic studies of Montrose County
• The largest component will include studies of parents and guardians with children age 5 and younger.
• There will be interviews with licensed childcare providers to learn more about the barriers and challenges of running a child care business.
• Finally, Root Policy Research will run focus groups with non-licensed child care providers to learn more about the support needed for families, friends and neighbor-care providers.
Data collected from the parent/guardian survey, provider interviews and focus groups will be analyzed as part of the findings.
Also included: Demographic and commuter analyses with income and ethnicity data; the use of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP); an economic impact study of the childcare industry in Montrose County; a demand model for what the demands for what childcare might be in five years; recommendations from the company’s policy research around addressing the needs and gaps of childcare.
“We are interested in all perspectives in child care,” said Mollie Fitzpatrick, the managing director for Root Policy Research.
“Whether or not someone has a need for childcare, and they know someone with young children and they want to help in that perspective, we want to measure that as well. We want to hear about all of the childcare options.”
For more information, email uva@westerncoloradoalliance.org
