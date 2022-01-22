The Montrose County School District’s Early Childhood Centers are preparing to implement COVID guidelines for staff vaccinations and masking that are stricter than the rest of the district at the end of January.
The ECC needs to adhere to the stricter rules because they receive $1.2 million every year to fund the Head Start program, which provides free preschool for low-income families.
Nearly 300 children attend the district’s childcare centers at three locations: two in Montrose and one in Olathe.
A group of 24 Republican attorneys general have sued to block the vaccine mandate and a federal judge issued an injunction earlier this month, but that only applies for the participating states — Colorado is not among them.
ECC Director Penny Harris said that of approximately 55 staff across all locations, two are planning on resigning and two others haven’t made a decision. Harris estimated that 10 staff members submitted religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine — all of them have been approved.
Harris said that she’s already had trouble hiring staff, which has been an issue at childcare places all over the country.
Finding enough qualified instructors is already difficult when starting pay is lower than K-12 teachers, but state regulations require more staff for younger classrooms which are limited to 16 children, with at least one staff member per eight children.
“It just takes a lot more of us, so the money doesn’t go as far,” Harris said.
One of the employees leaving because of the vaccine mandate is a teacher, which is difficult to replace midway through the school year.
“This time of the year, it is really, really hard to get qualified staff and I am losing a teacher, so I am extremely worried about how I’m going to staff that classroom,” Harris said. “Temporarily, I can use subs and shift my employees around, but I don’t have qualified staff to actually move into that position.”
Unvaccinated ECE employees will still need to be tested weekly, which can be fulfilled by participating in the regular weekly state-funded testing program that has been available at all of the MCSD locations since Thanksgiving break.
In addition to the regulation for staff vaccination, universal mask-wearing is required indoors for all individuals aged two years and older. (The youngest children attending the center are three years old.) Masking has been gradually re-implemented in some classrooms but will be required throughout starting on Feb. 1.
Although the masking requirement was effective immediately when the full list of rules were issued on Nov. 30 of last year, implementation has been gradual at the childcare center to ensure that families received ample information ahead of time and the children had enough time to adapt to wearing masks inside.
The federal guidelines grant exceptions for when students are eating and napping. Some children with disabilities and medical reasons can be exempted from the requirement.
Child-sized masks will be provided to families who need them, but Harris noticed that last year when masks were required, the children enjoyed picking them out themselves from the store.
Harris said that some parents have decided to withdraw their children because of the changes to the masking rule, but many who oppose masks have changed their minds after understanding why the mandate was put in place and what is at stake: the funding that a third of the families at the center rely on for free childcare.
“I don’t want to risk that funding,” Harris explained. “When I stop and talk about that part of it, (the parents) value our program enough as well to say, ‘I completely understand why you’re following through with this.’”
Learning to wear masks again in classrooms will be a process for students, but Harris said that it will not affect the flow of lessons.
“We try to keep adult issues on an adult level: what happens in the classroom with instruction stays the same,” Harris said.
While some of the kids aren’t used to wearing masks at all, they learn from their classmates and teachers and it “becomes a natural part of their day,” Harris explained. The students will get occasional breaks from masks, too.
“If our experience from last year holds true, the kids are going to adapt better than most adults think,” Harris said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.