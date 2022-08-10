A timed bike ride slated to feature both 34-mile and 57-mile routes will weave riders through Montrose fields and farms as Valley Food Partnership seeks to connect locals with agriculture.
The Crop Duster fundraising event, sponsored by Alpine Bank, is now open for registration ahead of the Sept.17 bike tour of local farmland.
According to Penelope Powell, Valley Food Partnership (VFP) executive director, the first-time event is an opportunity to reconnect with the community following pandemic shutdowns. The nonprofit hopes to raise $30,000 from the new fundraiser.
“We’re really excited,” said Powell. “We’re certainly learning a lot in our first year. We have many partners supporting and helping us out to help ensure that success, but the bike ride is gonna go through agricultural land and really celebrate our valleys with local farmers and ranchers.”
Powell noted that safety rovers will be located along each route and an aid station will be placed at Rocking W in Olathe.
The afterparty event will feature live music from three bands, including local band “Two Cents and Some Change” and “La La Bones” from Durango. Participants can expect food trucks and beer vendors, as well as family games.
“It’s just going to be a fun time and we’re hoping all from the community will come out and support connecting local agriculture and local people,” said Powell of the event.
In the past, VFP hosted a “Savor the San Juans,” a tour of local chefs’ homes and local foods. The fundraiser ran from 2013 to 2019 before the pandemic canceled the annual event.
The nonprofit held a harvest feast at Storm King Mountain Ranch last year that featured a locally-produced menu. The sit-down dinner was a COVID-friendly alternative to a large-scale home tour, Powell said. This year, the nonprofit hopes to lay the groundwork for future bike rides throughout the valley.
“I think it’s what we’re all about, which is celebration of local agriculture and our valley,” said Powell. “Whether that’s through touring the farm lands, or through enjoying some of the local food sponsored at the event, to just helping support Valley Food Partnership and all that we do to connect to local agriculture and local people.”
Both races are open to everyone of all ages. The 57-mile timed ride will begin in Cerise Park at 10 a.m. (registration at 9 a.m.) and the 34-mile timed ride will begin in Cerise Park at 11 a.m. (registration at 10 a.m.). Riders not interested in being timed can start anytime after 10 a.m.
Following the timed event, a “harvest afterparty” will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater. Riders will receive a drink ticket. Sponsors receive a locally-sourced BBQ meal and two drink tickets.
