Crop Duster route

The 34-mile and 57-mile routes for the Sept. 17 Crop Duster bike ride. (Photo courtesy of Valley Food Partnership)

A timed bike ride slated to feature both 34-mile and 57-mile routes will weave riders through Montrose fields and farms as Valley Food Partnership seeks to connect locals with agriculture.

The Crop Duster fundraising event, sponsored by Alpine Bank, is now open for registration ahead of the Sept.17 bike tour of local farmland.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

