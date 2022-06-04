Walking through Valley Lawn Cemetery, the grass crunches underneath, crisp in the sun. Vegetation covers information on some markers, like that of an infant girl. When the debris was brushed aside to reveal the dates, the marker poignantly revealed she lived one day.
Anthony “TJ” Garcia is aware of the way things now look at Montrose’s southernmost cemetery, the final resting place for generations of Montrose families.
He wants the community to know: he’s working on it.
Garcia, who with his family runs Grand Valley Funeral Homes in Grand Junction, arrived at the cemetery Thursday with a team of workers to to mow, clean up — and above all, assess the irrigation system. They ultimately found a water line break, which must be repaired before the grass can green up.
“Our end goal is to make that place where people can go remember loved ones,” Garcia said earlier in the week.
A Montrose County woman who contacted the Daily Press reported that she was unable to locate her grandparents’ graves when she went to decorate over the Memorial Day holiday. She reported debris embedded over markers and piles of limbs, since picked up. When she could not locate the row where her grandparents are buried, she ultimately gave up.
Garcia said he hadn’t heard direct complaints, but that he wanted to let everyone know changes are in the works. “We’re just trying to get people knowledgeable, so they don’t jump to conclusions,” he said. “Once we have the water, that will change everything. We just need some moisture,” he said.
“ … It’s 10 acres, a lot of land. With the water line down, we can’t irrigate. The weeds will still grow, we all know that.”
Grand Valley Funeral Homes, then under ownership of Garcia’s father, took over the cemetery from a band of volunteers a few years ago. The local volunteers themselves had stepped up with hands-on labor and management after a succession of local funeral homes once associated with Valley Lawn came and went.
At the time Grand Valley first assumed operations at Valley Lawn, the cemetery was run as a nonprofit. Garcia recently restored that status, with his mother as registered agent, separating it from Grand Valley’s business.
The cemetery does not really have income and is not self-sustaining, he said. Money from plot sales (the cemetery is only about 60% full) can be poured directly back into maintenance and operations and the nonprofit status also may help drive donations.
Maintenance woes have repeatedly dogged the cemetery.
In 2015, Clark’s Valley Lawn Funeral Home ceased local operations, leaving the cemetery in limbo.
The Grand Junction attorney who held the lease on the Clark’s building (now home to a local charity unaffiliated with the mortuary business) was left to find a solution. He leased the funeral home itself to a new mortuary, Rose Memorial Parlour, whose owner then discovered dozens of containers of cremains in the basement that were either not identified, or listed in the records as having been buried or returned to family members.
Rose Memorial also attempted to address the Valley Lawn grounds — it, too, encountered an expensive irrigation system repair, which it fixed at the time.
After Rose Memorial closed shop, the volunteers stepped in to keep Valley Lawn Cemetery as a place befitting the memory of those buried there. They formed a nonprofit for the cemetery, and through that nonprofit, were authorized to sell lots. The attorney bequeathed the cemetery to the nonprofit foundation.
The board floated the idea of asking voters to approve a cemetery district, as well, which registered nonprofits are allowed to do.
Garcia said he now has the same goal, but is taking baby steps, one at a time. For now, he wants the community to know Valley Lawn Cemetery is again a nonprofit and welcomes help.
Those interested in making a donation or contributing volunteer labor can start by contacting Grand Valley Funeral Homes at 970-549-1114 for details about the nonprofit, or ways to help. As well, Garcia is planning a community day for cleanup, the details of which are still being arranged.
“It’s to help the people. Someone has to help, we know that,” he said. “ … My goal is helping people at the end of the day.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.