The latest operator of Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose has voluntarily relinquished state registrations to operate the onsite crematorium there, as well as registrations for two Grand Junction funeral homes.
The relinquishment has the force of revocation, per the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ July 6 order. It comes about four months after DORA issued a summary suspension order for Grand Valley Crematory (doing business as Grand Valley Funeral Homes) to “cease and desist” crematory activity, based on a complaint that operators failed to timely refrigerate human remains.
In its July 6 order, DORA detailed multiple violations at Colorado Funeral Homes, Grand Valley Funeral Homes and Grand Valley Crematory. Anthony “TJ” Garcia, who last year took on Valley Lawn Cemetery, is the listed owner and operator for the three entities and signed the order on July 5. The order halts the named respondents (the funeral homes and crematory) from providing services as a funeral establishment or crematory in the state for at least two years.
The order states the relinquishments “shall have full force and effect as a revocation.” The named respondents can apply for new funeral establishment registrations after two years, but they will be required to comply with all registration criteria then in effect.
Although Garcia is named in the order and is its signatory, Colorado registers funeral homes and crematories to operate — not individuals. “Individuals who own these entities are not necessarily precluded from ownership in other registered funeral homes or crematories, even if disciplinary action, such as revocation, is imposed,” DORA Director of External Affairs Sarah Werner said Friday.
The July 6 order states the respondent funeral homes and crematory waived the right to contest or appeal the order, and also waived the right to have DORA prove the findings of fact at a hearing.
Garcia did not respond by deadline to voicemails left at his last known cell phone number on June 23 and on July 6. A July 6 email was not returned as of deadline Friday. A call to Grand Valley Funeral Homes’ listed number led to the voicemail of another individual.
DORA’s order cites complaints going back to 2021, involving care of decedents and poor cremation practices — including allegedly mixing one person’s cremains with another’s “or other material.” At Grand Valley Crematory, per the order, cremains from one decedent were “regularly” left in cleanout chambers while another person was cremated above.
DORA’s investigation into an April 14, 2021, complaint against Colorado Funeral Homes found several issues with the handling of one decedent.
According to DORA’s findings of fact, the funeral home had packed a decedent in ice and allowed ice in his eye socket to remain in place during family viewing. It also failed to timely post an obituary; did not arrange to lower the casket into the grave; overcharged; gave “false information” to the family and a former employer; did not provide printed copies of a funeral program; did not return the deceased’s extra clothing; charged for unapproved services and did not include required notice in its contract with clients.
Colorado Funeral Homes also was investigated for a May 27, 2021 complaint over a decedent’s cremains, which were sent out of state.
“The cremains exceeded a normal volume and would not fit into a standard-size urn,” the July 5 DORA document states. “Respondents provided (decedent’s) family with (decedent’s) remains mixed with other cremains or other material.”
The funeral home also failed to provide a death certificate in a timely fashion and did not establish or maintain chain of custody records as required.
Another complaint came Jan. 18, 2022, also against Colorado Funeral Homes, alleging it hadn’t registered a death certificate and that the person was cremated without a disposition permit in place.
Another complaint, from May last year, alleged multiple type-os on a death certificate and failure to respond to the family’s attempts to contact the funeral home.
A similar complaint was filed against this funeral home last October.
Grand Valley Funeral Home was hit with a complaint last June, again alleging failure to provide a death certificate or respond to family members seeking it.
Montrose crematory complaints
In November 2022, DORA received a complaint alleging Grand Valley Crematory failed to place markers after clients paid for them; did not return purses and other items to families of decedents; didn’t maintain or complete crematory log books and transport logs and did not have crematory supplies and personal protective equipment.
This complaint also said Grand Valley Crematory “left unidentified cremains in crematory chamber” and failed to have a refrigerator in the crematorium. Although the crematory operator removed markers to dig, it did not replace them, the complaint also said.
Further, Grand Valley Crematory “received but did not return calls from families of decedents in respondents’ care regarding gravesite conditions and kept hazardous materials in an unmarked container.”
DORA sent inspectors to the site on Dec. 2, 2022, who completed a report and investigation in February.
The findings:
• No onsite refrigeration, only an insulated, plywood room without a cooling apparatus;
• No functional processor to pulverize cremains; instead, cremains were removed and taken to Grand Valley Funeral Home for that purpose;
• “Grand Valley Crematory, without next of kin authorization, regularly leaves cremains of one decedent in the cleanout chamber while the remains of another decedent are cremated above;”
• An audit of files for three deceased people contained no chain of custody records or receipts for remains delivered.
The Daily Press began hearing concerns about Grand Valley Funeral Homes’ operations at Valley Lawn Cemetery soon after a story last year about Garcia taking it over from a volunteer board, which sold it to his family for $1.
While looking into the issues, the Daily Press received copies of mechanics’ liens filed against Garcia over work done at the cemetery that was allegedly not paid or reimbursed, as well as an administrative law judge’s order favoring Garcia’s former manager in a worker’s compensation case. (See related.)
DORA’s final order does not address those concerns and complaints.
What happens to the cemetery now?
Valley Lawn Cemetery sits on 10 acres on the southern edge of Montrose. Off and on for years, complaints surfaced about lack of water and mowing on the grounds — and right now, it is not known how Garcia’s relinquishments might affect maintenance operations. DORA regulates funeral homes and crematories, but not cemeteries.
The development is the latest in a long line of issues plaguing the historic Valley Lawn Cemetery.
In 2015, plot owners and those with prepaid funeral arrangements were left in lurch when the funeral home then in charge of the cemetery folded and left town.
Another mortuary opened at what was then Valley Lawn Funeral Home; its operator found expensive maintenance had not been conducted — along with dozens of unlabeled or mislabeled containers of cremains in the basement. The operator, Rose Memorial Parlour, launched a public effort to reunite cremains with survivors and, until also closing, maintained Valley Lawn Cemetery.
Volunteers came together after to water and cut the grass, as well as maintain irrigation pumps. Key volunteers Mark Keep and Dennis Goodhue were among those who formed a nonprofit and board, to which the cemetery was ultimately bequeathed. Hopes of forming a cemetery district for Valley Lawn’s upkeep ultimately did not bear fruit.
In 2022, the nonprofit handed Valley Lawn Cemetery over to Grand Valley Funeral Homes, which initially brought in a team to work the grounds and later fitted the building there as a crematorium.
Keep and Goodhue are no longer involved with the cemetery, but over the previous months, expressed concerns about the grounds. They said Friday they had only just learned of the relinquishments.
“Me and Dennis were trying to operate it out of our pockets. If he (Garcia) still owns it, he should have to maintain it,” Keep said. “I don’t know if anybody knows what’s going to happen.”