The latest operator of Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose has voluntarily relinquished state registrations to operate the onsite crematorium there, as well as registrations for two Grand Junction funeral homes.

The relinquishment has the force of revocation, per the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ July 6 order. It comes about four months after DORA issued a summary suspension order for Grand Valley Crematory (doing business as Grand Valley Funeral Homes) to “cease and desist” crematory activity, based on a complaint that operators failed to timely refrigerate human remains.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

