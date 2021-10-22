The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra is kicking off the VSA’s 50th jubilee season this weekend with two performances of Disney’s groundbreaking marriage of symphonic music and animation, “Fantasia,” featuring magnificent classical repertoire from the original 1940 movie. (Photo by Sharon Brown/Bella Rose Photography)
With a showcase of spooky classical masterpieces, the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra kicks off the VSA’s jubilee season this weekend with two performances of Disney’s groundbreaking marriage of symphonic music and animation, “Fantasia,” featuring magnificent classical repertoire from the original 1940 movie.
Concerts will be held Saturday Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The VSA is a regional all-volunteer arts organization in its milestone 50th season.
Musicians of all ages and walks of life hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand and North Fork Valleys.
“The music we perform is timeless and enduring — just like Fantasia,” VSA board president Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said. “And with ticket prices for students at just $5, young people can attend this concert that features iconic music from this masterpiece.”
Adult tickets are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.
The concert partner for the 50th season opening concert is Go Big Banners, a local Montrose business that specializes in large format printing.
“We relied heavily on the assistance and guidance provided by Go Big Banners when we started a public awareness push in the last few years,” VSA board member Priscilla Fry said.
“Owner Ken Holyfield and his delightful staff have been instrumental in helping us bring awareness to the VSA orchestra and chorus concert series since 2014 through well-designed, easy to read, and strategically placed banners.”
The VSA’s 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion will include:
“Fantastic Fantasia” – Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
“Christmas by Candlelight” – Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
“Seasons of Love” – Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.
“Flashback to the 70s” – March 27 at 3 p.m.
“Let’s Dance” – April 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 3 p.m.
For information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and in Montrose at Our Town Matters Business Center (1245 E. Main St).
