Valley Symphony Association (VSA) has been searching for a new music director and orchestra conductor for nearly a year. Now the stars have aligned and VSA announced Friday, May 19, that Troy Raper is their new music director and orchestra conductor, making him the artistic supervisor for the Western Slope association. 

“Generally, I’ve always enjoyed working with full symphony orchestras as a player and as a conductor,” said Raper in a conversation with the Montrose Daily Press.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?