Valley Symphony Association (VSA) has been searching for a new music director and orchestra conductor for nearly a year. Now the stars have aligned and VSA announced Friday, May 19, that Troy Raper is their new music director and orchestra conductor, making him the artistic supervisor for the Western Slope association.
“Generally, I’ve always enjoyed working with full symphony orchestras as a player and as a conductor,” said Raper in a conversation with the Montrose Daily Press.
Last year, when VSA launched its search, Raper was still teaching in District 51. It wasn’t until he retired later in 2022 that things fell into place for him to apply for the position.
Raper was an educator for 31 years. On top of this he spent 10 years as the chair/board member for the Colorado All State Orchestra Governing Board. He has served as a board member on the Colorado Chapter of the American String Teachers Association. He also was a member of the Colorado Music Educators Association state board.
His playing experience is extensive as well, sitting as principal bassist for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. He also performs regularly in jazz bands, recording studios and as a concert soloist.
As an educator and active member of Colorado’s orchestra scene, he has had many colleagues and former students play in Valley Symphony.
“During my years as a conductor in the Grand Valley, I have had many students, young and old, perform in the VSA Orchestra,” Raper said in the press release announcing his arrival. “Being selected to lead this outstanding music organization is a tremendous honor and holds a great deal of meaning to me as a Western Slope musician.”
A “huge catalyst” in Raper’s choice to go for the artistic supervisor position was an invitation VSA extended last winter to be guest conductor for its Christmas by Candelight concerts.
“I had a blast there. I really enjoyed that concert,” Raper told Daily Press. “It’s fun. It’s supposed to be fun, and it brings a lot of joy.”
The new artistic supervisor does not plan to jump in and change everything. Raper explained he’ll learn how to work with VSA’s musicians, who are all volunteers.
Raper’s vision is to keep this opportunity of live music — along with the ups and downs that come with it — going while developing the orchestra’s ability to push its limits.
“I just wanna bring music to the community that’s informational and enjoyable and relevant,” he said.
A search committee made up of VSA musicians and board members looked at potential candidates. Charles Latshaw chaired the committee and said members received applications from many qualified individuals, some of whom were international.
“We took it seriously and we took our time with the process because VSA really wanted somebody that was going to be the right fit for the organization,” remarked Latshaw.
After narrowing it down to three finalists, the committee referred Raper to the board, which agreed with the decision.
Latshaw, the music director of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, said it was good to see great music happening in the Delta, Montrose, and the wider Western Slope region: “I’m very excited as a musical neighbor."
Latshaw also noted how it was important to the committee to choose someone who would fit right for a long term, as well as be a “great leader and great encourager."
The VSA board also saw these qualities in Raper, according to VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. who also served on the search committee.
“The committee believes we have found in Troy a perfect blend of high artistic standards, dynamic podium skills, combined with a friendly, approachable manner that exudes an infectious passion for classical music. It is absolutely thrilling to have Troy lead the VSA into the 52nd season and beyond," he said.
Raper wants to remind everyone that “The Valley Symphony is a volunteer group, and it’s open to anyone who wants to play.”
Season and individual tickets are also available for the upcoming VSA season. You can find tickets online as well as at Clubb’s, located at 502 Main St., Delta; Colorado Smiles, at 601 S. Third St., Montrose; Cimarron Wealth Management, at 1731 E. Niagara Road, Montrose; and at the door on event days.
Raper’s first official performance with VSA will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the annual Pops in the Park concert, held at Montrose Amphitheater.
