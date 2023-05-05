Valuations soar county-wide, with West End areas leading the pack

A row of homes reflects growth in Montrose, which spurred the real estate market into high gear. Median sales data from two years prior is used for property valuations. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)

Valuation notices going out to Montrose County property owners reflect a strong market, particularly in the West End, where property has historically been cheaper.

The Nucla/Naturita area saw a 50% to 60% increase in valuations, Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes said. According to his numbers, the Paradox and Bedrock area saw the biggest increase. There, valuations increased on average hovering near 80% — though, Hughes cautions, property values there tended to be lower than in the rest of the county to start with.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

