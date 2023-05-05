Valuations soar county-wide, with West End areas leading the pack

Valuation notices going out to Montrose County property owners reflect a strong market, particularly in the West End, where property has historically been cheaper.
The Nucla/Naturita area saw a 50% to 60% increase in valuations, Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes said. According to his numbers, the Paradox and Bedrock area saw the biggest increase. There, valuations increased on average hovering near 80% — though, Hughes cautions, property values there tended to be lower than in the rest of the county to start with.
“(In) the West End of Montrose County, historically, the increases were less than in the East End (Montrose area). This time, the West End was equal to, or higher than the East End of Montrose County. I think people from other areas have discovered the West End of Montrose County,” Hughes said. He said that because property tends to be more affordable in the more rural section of the county, it appears people began snapping it up as prices soared elsewhere.
Property — vacant, commercial, residential, agricultural and other classifications — undergo revaluation every two years.
Market data are used to build an appraisal model setting values on all property categories. The market value is used with the assessment rate to come up with a property’s assessed value. That, with any applicable mill levies for local governments and special taxing districts, determines property tax.
The previous valuation used market sales data from Jan. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. The new valuation period is Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. These valuations are used for tax years 2023 and 2024, which are payable in 2024 and 2025.
The West End hardly stands alone in soaring valuations. As Hughes previously discussed, Colorado’s western counties are seeing a huge spike, driven by increasing building costs, mortgage rates and more people moving to the region, all seeking homes. (See the April 20 Montrose Daily Press.)
This week, Hughes provided more details about Montrose County valuation increases. Vacant land here saw a 60% overall average valuation increase, driven mainly by demand for new single-family home sites, he said. Most residential improved categories — single-family homes, condos and townhouses among them — shot up 45 to 50%, according to information Hughes provided.
He also said the majority of commercial and industrial properties saw “sizable” valuation increases, albeit a little more modest when compared to the residential sub-class. Changes to commercial property valuation experienced a wide range, due to factors such as location, property type and age.
“On average, most commercial properties experienced valuation escalations between 30% and 35% over the two-year period,” Hughes said, in a news release about the increases.
Irrigated farmland showed a modest increase for the 2023 reappraisal — about 7%. Irrigated farmland’s valuation is based on its productivity as farmland, not on its market value.
Hughes reiterated that assessors’ offices establish valuations, not taxes. The finalized mill levies for 2023 are not yet formalized and now, possible ballot measures have added another unknown component.
Seeking relief
The state legislature has already dropped the residential assessment rate for tax year 2023 and exempted the first $15,000 in actual value in a bid to offset homeowners’ expenses. The legislature also reduced assessment rates for residential/multi-family, renewable energy, agriculture, business personal property, other ag and oil and gas property classes.
For commercial, industrial and vacant property, lawmakers dropped the assessment rate for tax year 2023 and exempted the first $30,000 in actual value for improved commercial property.
These exemptions will be applied to 2023 tax bills and will not appear on the current notices of valuation.
Building on these reductions, Democratic legislators, backed by Gov. Jared Polis, on May 1 introduced Senate Bill 303 to place Proposition HH on the November ballot.
Among its many provisions, Prop HH would reduce property taxes for 2023, further cut the residential assessment rate and taxable value for homes and cap growth in district property tax collections, (except for school districts) at inflation. Local governments could override the cap after notifying property owners.
The proposal calls for backfilling revenue to fire, water, ambulance and hospital districts in parts of the state that aren’t growing as fast by using a portion of state Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, surplus.
Broadly speaking, TABOR is a revenue- and spending-capping provision of the Colorado constitution. It allows the state to retain and spend amounts based on the prior fiscal year’s actual revenue or limit, whichever was lower, based on inflation and population growth, and adjusted by voter-approved revenue changes. Surpluses are refunded to taxpayers.
Voters can, and have, opted their local governments or taxing districts out of TABOR. Although Montrose County is not TABOR-exempt, several special districts and towns within the county are, by previous ballot initiative or referendum.
Under the possible Prop HH, older adults who receive the Homestead Exemption would receive a larger reduction, $140,000, and could keep getting it if they move.
The bill that would place HH on the ballot was scheduled for Senate floor work on Thursday.
Hughes said Colorado’s county assessors hadn’t yet taken position on the provisions of SB 303 and Prop HH, which he said are complex.
“What my concern is, if this passes, there is a really short window between what we have to do,” he said.
The assessor typically provides taxing entities their final assessed values the week of Thanksgiving, which would come hard on the heels of a November election.
Prop HH and possible citizen-driven initiatives might bring some relief if they land on the ballot, Hughes said.
“These market value increases are historically high, however, that does not mean it should translate to historically high property tax. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in November,” he said.
“This is going to bring tax relief, no doubt about it. They’re still going to go up substantially, but it’s going to minimize some of the impact. I do think what they’re doing is going to help taxpayers, I’m just hoping it is enough.”
For now, property owners should review their valuation notices. They can also review their property records at eagleweb.montrosecounty.net and can view sales data used to establish valuations at montrosecounty.net/assessor.
Those who disagree with the revaluation can consult the back of their notice for information about appealing. The review process is by appointment only, because of anticipated high demand.
After people conduct their own review of reassessment data, they can schedule a 15-minute appointment with an appraiser. Completed appeals forms can be hand-delivered to the county assessor’s office, in the historic courthouse at 320 S. First St. in Montrose. They can also be mailed or emailed. The deadline for receipt is June 8.
Hughes reminds residents that they can only appeal the valuation, not taxes, which his office does not set.
An appeal requires comparable sales, time-adjusted for market conditions in the reappraisal period.
The assessor’s office reviews appeals and makes a determination in June. Thereafter, people who still disagree have a short window to appeal to the county board of equalization, which requires solid evidence showing a property has been overvalued.
The assessor’s office can be reached at 970-249-3753 or assessor@montrosecounty.net