Vamoose Gear Powersports Accessories is hosting its second annual motorcycle toy run to benefit Haven Foster. Haven Foster is a volunteer nonprofit which helps children transitioning into the foster care system. Haven Foster helps by offering necessity items as well as comfort items in backpacks for children/youth.
The toy run will be on Nov. 19, beginning at Vamoose Gear Powersports Accessories, located at 1912 S. Townsend Ave. Rider registration will open from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The run will leave Vamoose Gear promptly at 11 a.m. following a designated route that ends at Haven Foster’s store located at 16 S. Uncompahgre Ave. in downtown Montrose where riders will deliver their toys.
Silver Basin Brewing Company, located at 147 N. 1st Street will host the ‘After Run’ get together where there will be a raffle drawing for some great prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Can’t make the event but want to make a difference? Vamoose Gear will be collecting donations of unwrapped toys for both boys and girls ages infant through 17 years, as well as gift cards and cash now through Nov. 19
For more information, call Vamoose Gear at 970-765-8950
