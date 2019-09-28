Purported religious leader Madani Ceus will be tried in Gunnison County for the deaths of two young girls who died two years ago on a Norwood farm.
Ceus is charged with first-degree murder and fatal child abuse in the deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8.
The charges were filed in San Miguel County, but a change of venue was ordered Thursday, moving the trial to Gunnison. It is for now slated to begin Jan. 13, 2020. Pretrial hearings will still take place in Telluride.
Makayla and Hannah were the daughters of Nashika Bramble, who was part of the traveling religious group or “family” Ceus reportedly headed.
A Montrose jury in July convicted Bramble of first-degree murder, in effect rejecting her defense that she had fallen under the grip of Ceus, who, according to testimony, she believed could “reap” her soul, and to whom obedience was required in order to attain a “light body.”
Bramble and the girls were traveling with Ceus and others in May 2017, when Norwood resident Frederick “Alec” Blair encountered them at a Grand Junction gas station.
According to his testimony, Blair — who last year pleaded guilty to an accessory charge — invited the group to live at his Norwood property after a lengthy conversation, and ultimately joined, rising to the level of “Ra.”
Blair said he had at first only known one of the existence of one of the girls, Makayla, or “Pink 1.”
Per previous testimony, the children were banished to Bramble’s car, allegedly on orders of Ceus, who also allegedly decreed none of the food she prepared could be given to Hannah or Makayla, who needed to be purified.
The children eventually died in the car; their deaths have been attributed to starvation, heat and dehydration.
Blair and another man, group member Ashford Archer, hid the car underneath tarps.
The deaths came to light when Blair’s father and a friend — alarmed by reports of Blair’s growing isolation and odd behavior — visited the farm on Sept. 8, 2017. When informed of the dead children, Blair’s father contacted authorities.
Archer was convicted in March of child abuse resulting in death and as an accessory to a crime. He was in June sentenced to 24 years in prison; his attorney has said an appeal is planned.
Blair, who under his plea deal was required to testify for the state, is to be sentenced Oct. 31.
Bramble’s sentencing hearing is slated for Tuesday.
A fifth defendant, Ika Eden, was deemed incompetent to stand trial for child abuse resulting in death.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
