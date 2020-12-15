Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans’ new board of directors is committed to seeing the veteran support and advocacy organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus and restrictions in place to reduce its spread have meant the closure of Welcome Home’s Warrior Resource Center to general foot traffic, and a suspension of its popular programs like veterans coffee each Thursday, where those who served could meet up with others for important face-to-face contact and and camaraderie.
The nonprofit continues to assist veterans in other ways, including by offering appointment-only services, but cannot host large in-person gatherings.
The pandemic has not changed its mission, however, new board president Randy Havens said.
“We’re going to continue to help veterans transition back into the local community. It’s just different times right now. We’re not able to serve them like we were, but hopefully, we can get through that,” he said.
Havens floated the idea of setting up virtual meetings as the WRC staff and volunteers continue providing what services they are able.
“It’s not opening up so much, but bettering our communication with them and giving them some sort of camaraderie again,” Havens said.
Havens, a founding board member of Welcome Home Montrose Inc., is joined by his fellow directors, Gary Hepner, vice president; Joyce Corley, secretary; Mike Trickey, executive director; Dr. David Good; Garey Martinez; Vickie Becoat; Abbie Brewer and Ann Lindsey.
“I’ve always had a heart for people, especially veterans,” said Brewer, who currently works with Housing Resources in Montrose. Her background also includes the Valley Food Partnership and grant-writing.
“The reason I decided to serve was because I’m in housing and I can see where it’s been challenging to house veterans. My hope is to bring some of my knowledge around this housing piece and see if we can get more veterans help,” Brewer said.
Of the board members, Havens, Hepner, Trickey and Becoat are veterans. The others have family links to the military and/or a strong desire to help veterans.
Hepner has volunteered for Welcome Home since 2014 and is in charge of the business window sticker program fundraiser.
Corley is a retired teacher and school administrator whose late husband served in Korea; she is an active volunteer in the community.
Trickey, a former Marine airplane mechanic, became the executive director in 2017 after serving as volunteer fundraising coordinator.
Good is a local psychiatrist whose practice serves both veterans and the general population.
Martinez, a retired Marines captain, is the founder of Shepherd’s Hand, which assists homeless people and others who need food; he also sits on the board of the Lighthouse Ministry emergency winter shelter.
Becoat, who served in the Navy, is the outreach coordinator for the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
Lindsey, whose father served in WWII and Korea, joined the board to honor his memory. Her background is in finance and accounting.
“I feel a need to help veterans,” said Havens, who served in the Navy in Vietnam, before going on to helm Alpine Bank in Montrose, then Timberline Bank, from which he retired as president.
“I was very blessed not to have a lot of the problems a lot of them have and I wand to be able to help support them in their transitions. Being able to help others has always been on my list to do and I’ve always done it.”
The new board of directors will be focusing on what it takes to reopen the center and making plans for next year, while further supporting veterans.
“Social distancing is not going to go away for a long time,” Brewer said. “I know Welcome Home was really trying to create this community of veterans, which they’ve done so well, but how do we do this amid COVID?”
Havens said the board is determined, but getting Welcome Home back to the way it was pre-pandemic will take time.
“We’ll get it back, but it’s going to be a while, I’m afraid,” Havens said.
To inquire about Welcome Home, its services and its needs, call 970-765-2210.
