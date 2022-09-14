Veterans coalition secures MOU with city for future memorial plaza in Cerise Park

Mike Trickey, former director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, holds out the preliminary plans for a veterans memorial plaza in Cerise Park in 2021. The Montrose Veterans Coalition recently secured a memorandum of understanding with the city allowing the use of city property. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After a three-year pursuit, the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition secured the future “Montrose Veterans Plaza” within Cerise Park.

The win comes following Montrose City Council’s sweeping vote in favor of a memorandum of understanding with the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition (MVMC) that would allow the veterans group use of city property.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?