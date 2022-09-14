Veterans coalition secures MOU with city for future memorial plaza in Cerise Park

Mike Trickey, former director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, holds out the preliminary plans for a veterans memorial plaza in Cerise Park in 2021. The Montrose Veterans Coalition recently secured a memorandum of understanding with the city allowing the use of city property. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
After a three-year pursuit, the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition secured the future “Montrose Veterans Plaza” within Cerise Park.
The win comes following Montrose City Council’s sweeping vote in favor of a memorandum of understanding with the Montrose Veterans Memorial Coalition (MVMC) that would allow the veterans group use of city property.
Councilor David Reed recused himself from the vote as he represents the veterans involved in the docket item.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid reminded councilors that the MOU would allow for some city staff time to be dedicated to the design, construction and maintenance of the memorial plaza. However, the agreement stipulates that the veterans group will be responsible for completing the construction documents and determining a price estimate for the project, as well as fundraising. Already, Scheid said, the group has finished conceptualizing the construction plans.
Concept drawings place the future plaza near the existing restroom and picnic shelter in Cerise Park, just outside the park’s field area.
The veterans group has developed two concepts for the memorial: a place for reflection and healing, as well as an educational program that includes interpretive signage through the park or plaza area “so that people will continue to know and understand what it takes–the price of freedom,” Mike Trickey, the former executive director for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans and the brain behind the idea, said previously.
Initial concept maps illustrate a pentagon-shaped plaza, each point dedicated to a different war era (World War I and II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam War and the global war on terrorism). The interior plaza, “Old Glory Plaza,” features five walk-through paths connecting each memorial.
“It was three years ago this month that we first met and I presented you with this plan, this opportunity to have some type of a veteran’s park project–and so here we are three years later,” Trickey told city staff during the city’s recent regular meeting. “We’ve come a long way — it’s been quite a journey for us.”
Trickey added that over the past three years, he’s proudest of the development of the veterans’ coalition, a group consisting of every veteran service group in Montrose.
Trickey thanked the city council and staff and asked that they “wish (them) well” as they proceed with project endeavors.
Mayor Dave Frank expressed appreciation for the group’s endeavors, noting that there were at least two veterans sitting on the council dais that evening, including himself. He offered a “proud” yes when asked to state his vote.
There is no financial impact to the city outside of agreed upon staff time during the design process. In the future, after the completion of the construction documents and cost estimating, the veterans may request financial support from the city.
