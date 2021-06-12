Victim’s parents sue sex offender, Partners entities, over abuse

The family of a Montrose boy who was sexually abused by a former Partners mentor has sued two youth service organizations, seeking at least $100,000, according to available documents from Montrose District Court.
Delta-Montrose Youth Services and Mesa Youth Services are named as defendants. These entities, respectively, operate Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray, and Mesa County Partners.
The mentor, Joshua Hemphill, is also named in the family’s lawsuit, and is a former member of law enforcement.
Hemphill worked as a detention officer in the Mesa County jail and then as a deputy in Dolores County; he resigned from that position in 2017, shortly after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation interviewed him in a probe into claims of sexual assault.
In separate proceedings in 2019, Hemphill pleaded guilty in Montrose and Mesa County cases to sexually assaulting children, including the Montrose boy, whose parents filed suit May 25.
In the Mesa County case, he pleaded to sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and to the sexual exploitation of two other children in Grand Junction.
In the Montrose case, Hemphill pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
He was sentenced in both cases to a minimum of 15 years in prison, where he could be held for the rest of his life under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing laws for certain sex offenses. Hemphill was last being held at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility. He is eligible to be considered for parole in 2031.
The suit filed on behalf of the Montrose victim was not publicly available and a response is not due from the defendants until 35 days after the May 25 filing date have elapsed.
Neither parties’ attorneys could be reached for comment Friday.
According to available documents in the Montrose District Court, the plaintiffs are seeking damages of at least $100,000, which could include penalties and punitive damages, as well as attorneys’ fees. Plaintiffs’ attorney Brent Martin signed a document certifying “that the value of this party’s claims against one of the other parties is reasonably believed to exceed $100,000.”
Although specific information about the claims being brought was not available, testimony and documents from past court proceedings indicate Hemphill used his status as a volunteer mentor to groom boys.
Hemphill had mentored another boy through Partners, who, while living out of state in 2017, reported to a caseworker that he had been sexually abused in 2014.
Hemphill had been terminated from Partners that year for not following protocol and, despite warnings, for spending an inordinate amount of time with the youth, whose mother complained.
Charges were not filed as a result of the former mentee’s complaint, but triggered the CBI investigation that led to Hemphill’s arrest.
The CBI said in Hemphill’s affidavit that in 2017, Partners was told via email that Hemphill might be mentoring other boys, although not through Partners.
When contacted as part of the CBI investigation, the parents of the Montrose victim told agents Hemphill had ingratiated himself to the family, even staying with them after he left his job in Mesa County.
The parents soon became concerned by his lack of boundaries and the amount of time he was spending with their children. The affidavit said Hemphill slept on the floor by one of their son’s beds, instead of in the guest room he had been offered. He also seemed to have few adult contacts.
His behavior reached the point where the family got police involved to tell him to stop communicating with their children and they obtained a restraining order.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
