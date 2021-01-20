Construction is underway to build The Bridges at Black Canyon Villas. The five-year buildout is located at 2500 Bridges Drive and are located adjacent to The Bridges clubhouse and golf course.
Ty Jennings is the managing partner of the project; Paul Panther is partner and the general contractor. Both were involved originally in The Bridges’ opening in 2004. Panther was the contractor for the clubhouse.
There will be 34 units in the Villas project with homes ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to 2,400 with a choice of two and four-bedroom models, one or two story. Price points will begin at $450,000, according to Jennings.
“These homes will be ‘lock and leave’ and will be maintained when the owners are absent,” said Jennings adding, “they can be residences or provide rental income.” Owners will have access to golf; the homes will feature “high-end appliances and finishes.”
The Villas will be a part of the VRBO rental network, he said.
