Honesty can be found when looking at the night sky. The winter night sky, particularly, has a crisp vibrancy that is unmatched at other times of the year. And of the some 9,000 visible stars in the sky (for the unaided eye), it’s easy to overlook any single one of them.
One of those commonly overlooked is Polaris, typically known as the North Star. There are closer stars – the Alpha Centauri triple star system is only 4.3 light years away compared to Polaris’ 433 light years. Much brighter stars are also in the night sky, like Sirius (which rises in the east around 8:00 pm), the brightest star. Polaris is ranked 46.
But the North Star is true to holding nearly still in the dark of night, because it is aligned to Earth’s North Pole. This uprightness in the night sky, evident every cloudless night, is easy to overlook. Yet, like Polaris there are values in the holidays which we can also easily disregard. It seems that we need a bit of direct honesty today.
Go out tonight to find it (the star) – I hope it’s not cloudy. You could just use a compass to point your way north to find Polaris. But you should use your navigating skills. Look for the Big Dipper in the northern sky. The two stars which outline the outer part of the bowl point directly to Polaris. It’s at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. Linger out here for a little while.
As it turns out, as a star, Polaris has variability in its brilliance. It has a pulse, not that we could detect it with our own eyes. The strength of its light has been on the increase in recent years, but over the past few millennia, it has become fairly bright. It’s 2.5 times greater than when the ancient Greeks gazed at the night sky.
If our sun did that, we would be cooked. But Polaris has been our navigational guide through most of those past two millennia. It’s no secret that seafaring captains stayed on course by aligning their travels to this star. Exploration and travel by land was also aided by the genuine nature of the North Star, including runaway slaves who aligned their trek north by following the Drinking Gourd (Big Dipper) which secured their escape on this trajectory.
Curiously, through many night sky viewings that I’ve participated in with our friends at the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, at Black Canyon and around the Uncompahgre Valley, it’s rare that people have asked to see the North Star.
It’s solid, it’s on point, it’s magic. Little in our world can offer us such an intangible, untouchable aspect of life, while staying anchored in place. That unvarnished honesty, like social values we very much like to convey at the holidays, is elusive, but within our grasp.
Captured most in movies, ranging over time from It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) to Netflix’s Klaus (2019), holiday movies have continued to express these seemingly eternal values. From Klaus, “The greatest things you’ll ever know are invisible.” It almost seems like a conspiracy among holiday movie makers.
I go back outside to look at Polaris. Here we are; just star and me. It’s holding constant. I’m spinning on Earth at some 1,000 miles an hour. The most constant things in our world are our values. I think further back; to 1897. The editor of the New York Sun wrote to a girl named Virginia when she asked if there really was a Santa Claus.
“Please tell me the truth,” she wrote, “Is there a Santa Claus?” The editor, Francis Church famously replied, “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. . . The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor [adults] can see.”
The sincerity of a real child becomes as crystal clear as the winter sky. It clarifies our soul; it rings true with a nature that sets us apart from the self-centered nature that seems to dominate people today.
Yes, go out into the quiet night. Rediscover this modest star embedded in what seems like a third rate and forgotten constellation. Find excitement in a podunk star which holds some of the most real things for our world, and reminds us that truth and honesty are at the core of who we should aspire to be. Happy Holidays.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
