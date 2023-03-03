When COVID-19 pandemic restrictions curtailed business as usual, Colorado’s courts were no exception — and yet, the courts’ business had to continue.

Defendants and other litigants’ legal rights were not suspended due to the virus; instead, the state court system drew on technology to conduct hearings remotely, or even live streamed them. Now, the Colorado Supreme Court is seeking comment as it considers the best way to make permanent virtual options for certain types of proceedings.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?