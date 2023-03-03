When COVID-19 pandemic restrictions curtailed business as usual, Colorado’s courts were no exception — and yet, the courts’ business had to continue.
Defendants and other litigants’ legal rights were not suspended due to the virus; instead, the state court system drew on technology to conduct hearings remotely, or even live streamed them. Now, the Colorado Supreme Court is seeking comment as it considers the best way to make permanent virtual options for certain types of proceedings.
The transparency virtual proceedings create “cannot be denied,” a Feb. 28 announcement from the Colorado Judicial Department said, so the high court will be codifying uniform guidance through Chief Justice Directives, or CJDs.
“From our perspective, the necessity of virtual hearings during the COVID restrictions have helped to encourage the Colorado Judiciary to adopt modern communication technology into their procedures. As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention,” 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
“As a rural district with some of our courtroom facilities located in remote parts of the 7th Judicial District, virtual appearances have helped maximize our efficiencies.”
It’s not just a widespread virus that can make in-person appearances risky. The six-county 7th Judicial District spans a vast territory with mountainous terrain and winters that frequently bring hazardous weather.
“In the past, when bad weather prevented travel, the courts were forced to cancel all proceedings for the day. Now, they can hold them virtually,” Ryan said.
“This has helped minimize the danger and inconvenience of winter travel for judges, courtroom personnel, court security, attorneys, the criminally accused and victims and witnesses.”
As pandemic restrictions eased, courts began holding in-person hearings again. Many in the 7th Judicial District also allowed members of the public to listen by phone or view on WebEx, when available, so there were hybrid proceedings, too. (Courtrooms remain open even when virtual attendance is allowed.)
Some hearings, though, have to be in-person, at least for case parties.
“Not every hearing can be conducted virtually. The Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution requires that the accused has the right to be confronted with the witnesses against him or her. This requires face-to-face, in-person testimony and cross-examination,” Ryan said.
“If a balance is struck between the efficiency and convenience of virtual appearances and ensuring that the rights of our citizens are scrupulously followed, I support the continuation of virtual appearances.”
The Colorado Supreme Court’s draft CJD acknowledges the benefits of virtual proceedings, among them, a reduction in the costs of coming to court, such as taking time off work, lengthy travel, and waiting until a case is called on a busy docket day.
“There is, however, also a cost to the use of virtual proceedings,” the draft states: case parties often settle cases after meeting in person outside of the courtroom; courtroom decorum can diminished when court is conducted virtually, and operating the virtual platform demands ongoing attention from judges and staff during each proceeding.
In Colorado, each district and county court judge is an independently constituted judicial officer and thus, has inherent authority to administer his or her courtrooms, the draft further notes. Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s 22 judicial districts have acted differently in adopting virtual proceedings.
The proposed Chief Justice Directive hopes to strike a balance between interests and create transparency. At minimum, “it is the policy of the Colorado Judicial Branch to provide increased access to the courts through the use of virtual proceedings,” so the draft directive is aiming for more statewide consistency.
The draft directive is intended in part as a baseline; chief judges in each district can also adopt local policies.
The draft CJD lists 16 types of hearings where in-person appearance would be required, unless there is a good cause not to. These include trials, sentencing hearings, entries of plea for cases subject to the Victim’s Right Act and preliminary hearings.
Other types of hearings are deemed “presumptively flexible,” meaning parties and counsel could choose to appear virtually without prior authorization. These types of hearings include status and case management conferences in domestic relations cases, petitions to seal records, civil case status and management conferences, and when someone is only due in court to have another date set.
Audio recordings, video recordings and still photography are generally not allowed in Colorado’s courtrooms without a specific motion granted by the presiding judge. The draft directive for virtual proceedings retains this limit: “Unless a court grants expression permission, no proceeding conducted virtually may be recorded.”
The document does not detail how this would be enforced, but states if a violation is found, contempt of court proceedings may result.
The draft CJD further provides a degree of discretion: presiding judges may deviate from “any presumptive hearing type” due to technological capabilities and staffing, if notice is furnished to the parties and detailed factors for good cause are considered. (The draft document lists 21 such factors.)
What about live streaming?
A second draft Chief Justice Directive is being considered for live streaming coverage of criminal proceedings. Again, competing interests must be weighed and balanced.
The draft CJD notes courts have not historically live streamed hearings, because criminal trials and similar proceedings often require witnesses to be sequestered. Live streaming them could defeat the purpose of sequestration, because courts can’t tell who is watching the feed.
Victim consideration is another factor. Crime victims are often reluctant to say what happened to them, particularly in sexual assault and domestic violence cases. Live streaming those proceedings could increase their reluctance, the draft document notes.
Other types of courts, like drug courts, require participants to divulge often deeply personal information; live streaming could have a chilling effect on that, too.
Further, courts must consider the rights of the accused and the risk of retaliation against them if, say, a defendant opts to testify against co-defendants.
“Live streaming could also jeopardize a defendant’s right to a fair trial, particularly when identification of the defendant is at issue,” the draft states.
The proposed directive would open “day to day business” of criminal courts, but allow each trial court to decline live streaming when the public’s interest in it is outweighed by the interests of those involved in the case.
The directive expressly bars live streaming, with certain exceptions, of: evidentiary hearings; trials; jury selection; attorney-client communications; in-camera hearings (a judge’s review in his or her chambers) and problem-solving court (drug courts and similar) dockets.
Per the draft CJD, live streaming can only be conducted if courtrooms have sufficient technology and staff and when viewers behave as though they are in fact in court, or risk being cut off from the live stream.
Once more, audio recording, video recordings, screenshots and photos of live streamed proceedings would not be allowed without express permission of the court, and contempt proceedings could be initiated against violators.
“It is a forgone conclusion that virtual proceedings are here to stay and they provide a tremendous benefit in many respects,” Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright said, in the Colorado Judicial Department announcement.
“Before the court takes any action regarding this valuable public resource, we feel it is critically important to hear from all stakeholders who have now had nearly three years to adapt to this new environment and technology.”
Public comment is open until March 15; the draft Chief Justice Directives documents can be reviewed at courts.state.co.us under the “Special Announcements” section.
“We look forward to everyone’s thoughts on this aspect of a possible CJD, as well as everything else in consideration of this historic opportunity to modernize the way we do business and provide a new level of transparency to our courts,” Boatright said.