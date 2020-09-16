As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration and cosponsors will host all virtual events Sept. 22-24.
This year's National Small Business Week activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation's small businesses look to pivot and recover, contributing to a stronger economy. The event will recognize the national award winners, including the naming of the National Small Business Person of the Year.
The National Small Business Week event schedule includes three days recognizing America's outstanding entrepreneurs, shining a spotlight on the nation's 30 million small businesses across the country.
Details and registration information will be posted on https://go.usa.gov/xG5PN as events are finalized.
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. — Pride in America's Small Businesses.”
Wednesday, September 23, 11 a.m. — "Preparing for a stronger tomorrow: Recovery, Adaptation, and Innovation.”
Thursday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. — “Preparing for a stronger tomorrow: Recovery, Adaptation, and Innovation.”
For more information, visit sba.gov/national-small-business-week.
