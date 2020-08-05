Vista Charter School cancels graduation, citing COVID-19 concerns, but plans celebration for Aug. 14

Hearing their names called as they walk across the stage, shaking the principal’s and superintendent’s hands, turning their tassels and celebrating their successes with family and friends are the memories seniors create during a commencement ceremony. But for Vista Charter School’s Class of 2020 seniors, that moment won’t happen.
Families and students received notice the ceremony was canceled via email on July 28, 16 days before graduation. According to the email, addressed by principal Emily MacNiven and the Vista staff, “I am writing to share some regrettable news. With a heavy heart, I announce to you that our graduation ceremony, postponed until August 14, will be canceled.”
The email continues, “While nothing we can offer can replace the loss of this milestone in your lives, we want you to know that we made this decision in what we believe to be our students’ and our staff’s best interest in the long run.”
Citing COVID-19 restrictions that would require accommodations at the event or in an outdoor setting, “all options come with significant restrictions.”
Principal MacNiven said the school staff arrived at the decision “to be able to host our graduation, either inside the pavilion or outside, with the parameters in place to support COVID with our resources and staff we have are small. We didn’t feel like there was enough support staff.”
Hearing the news was hard for senior Kayla Grady.
“I was upset,” she said. “Everyone (Montrose and Olathe seniors) got to do a car parade and we waited to have a regular ceremony. Now we can’t do it. We should still get the same treatment.”
Grady graduated a year early and was looking forward to walking across the stage to receive her diploma. Following the announcement, Grady said it has been hard seeing other schools offer alternative graduation ceremonies.
“(Grand) Junction, Delta, Olathe and Montrose high schools had their graduations,” she said. “Just because people have trouble going to school, there’s still kids who worked their butts off.”
Senior Marissa Axarlis was also frustrated by the news.
“I just think it’s really unfair,” Axarlis said. “A lot of kids at Vista struggle going to school anyway, so it’s unfair to have 45 graduates who can’t go to a normal school get crapped on. It’s just not right.”
Knowing the years of work she and her classmates dedicated to school to graduate, Axarlis said a graduation ceremony is a milestone her class needs.
“I want to look back at my graduation and tell my kids,” Axarlis said. “I don’t want to say my school wasn’t prepared. I want to graduate.”
MacNiven said had the school planned something in May or June, they may have been able to offer a more formal celebration. Still, the staff have organized multiple celebrations for the seniors like the ringing out ceremony and, in May, the school issued students diplomas and provided a venue for a professional photo shoot. The ringing out ceremony is a tradition at the school where once students accomplish their credits, everyone in the school gathers in the hallway and speaks about the student’s journey.
Despite not being able to celebrate as a class, Vista staff plan to hold a special graduation celebration delivery Aug. 14. Students will receive the personalized clothing item they ordered in the spring along with a yard sign.
Still, some parents are struggling with this announcement after months of waiting.
“I find it hard to believe you have staff to drop off 45 T-shirts but not enough staff to pull off a car parade or outdoor event,” Hannah Kuntz said. “How do I feel as a parent? Upset that we have waited more months to see our kids walk the stage, but if we can, as parents, get the word out that we are honoring our kids up on the Mesa that night, we can pull this off.”
Vista Class of 2020 parents are creating a “Caps in the Air 2020” event on Facebook. The event is set for Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Mesa by the cement art.
Another option for graduates is to participate in a January commencement ceremony.
“We would never want to have anyone feel like they are having that monumental opportunity taken,” MacNiven said. “For those students who are really desiring it, we welcome them to celebrate in a January graduation.”
MacNiven added, “If we are able, we hope to have more of a traditional ceremony at that time, if they feel like this is a major loss.”
Graduates are encouraged to contact crew leaders or the school to save their seats, should a January ceremony occur. If enough students from the Class of 2020 sign up, MacNiven said they will hold a separate ceremony.
“If we had to do it over again, we definitely see now we should have done something in May or June,” MacNiven said. “We’re sorry to have this impact our students the way it did.”
