After announcing Vista Charter School’s graduation ceremony would be canceled, faculty organized a vehicle celebration on Friday, Aug. 14 where the Class of 2020 graduates received yard signs and their Vista Charter apparel.
Staff met at the school at 11:15 a.m. Friday before heading out for a day-long celebration to every graduate’s home.
The first stop was Kayla Grady’s house. Coming around the corner, staff honked their horns and waved at the family before exiting their vehicles and singing a song.
“Happy graduation from Vista staff to you. Good luck in your future. May all your dreams come true.”
Following the song, principal Emily MacNiven handed the graduates their apparel, balloons and the yard sign.
As she reconnected with all the graduates, MacNiven said she was overcome with emotions.
“My hope from this celebration is our kids can get the public celebration that they deserve and get the moment where they see their picture with their cap and gown,” MacNiven said. “I also hope it filled them with pride and I want them to know we love them and are proud of their accomplishments.”
Graduate Holly Arredondo said she was excited when she found out about the drive-by celebration Thursday.
“I was excited, but I am still shocked that they canceled graduation,” she said. “I’m happy they did this, though.”
Arredondo added how being a senior during a global pandemic made learning a challenge, but it taught her about perseverance, which will help her as she continues her education.
“Working online was a challenge because I was getting distracted with my phone, the T.V. and my family being around,” she said. “I had to push myself really hard to focus.”
The 46 graduates were divided into groups among the staff, who spent the entire day traveling to Montrose, Olathe and Ridgway to celebrate each graduate as they end one chapter of their lives.
MacNiven said the majority of the graduates ordered hoodies, while others ordered T-shirts for their personalized clothing item. The apparel will also feature a logo custom designed by one of the seniors.
Throughout the celebration, MacNiven hopes the staff were able to celebrate a milestone in their students’ journeys.
“I know it is hard for our staff who cares so much about our students to not have that closure of a graduation ceremony, as it was for our graduates and families,” she said. “I hope this opportunity allowed them to feel a sense of pride in our community and the dedication that it takes to support students on their graduation journey.”
