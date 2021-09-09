Say “lung cancer detection” and chances are, most people won’t immediately think of a map.
But mapping — in this case, finding a nodule and performing a biopsy — is critical to spotting problems and, just as the paper atlas of the past has given way to online navigation technology, so has medical tech.
A surgical team at Montrose Memorial Hospital recently began performing navigational bronchoscopy, bringing the procedure here for the first time. Navigational bronchoscopy uses enhanced CT imaging to show surgeons precisely where to go in the lung.
“It really is very analogous to your map software on your phone. It’s telling you where to go and you’re turning the wheel,” said Dr. Andrew Hersh, surgical team leader for navigational bronchoscopy at MMH.
“In three dimensions, it’s telling you where to go and you’re able to see a virtual map of the patient’s lungs. The patient has stickers on their chest which allows the computer to interact with the tip of a catheter and you know where you are in the patient’s lung in reference to the nodule. You can see on the virtual map where you want to be.”
The technology even creates a guideline for the surgeon to follow.
“It gives you a road map in a way that just really wasn’t possible before. You could sort of get into the area, but to have the precision to get within a couple millimeters is new.”
The procedure availability doesn’t only spare locals from the burden of traveling to places like Denver or Salt Lake City, but is more precise and less invasive than other procedures for the lung.
Hersh uses it to help stop a killer — lung cancer, the No. 1 cancer killer among men and women and the second-most common type of cancer that is diagnosed.
“The goal is to have an early diagnosis,” said Hersh.
“With lung cancer as it stands today, the only way to cure it is surgery. You can only do surgery if the cancer is in the early stage and really localized, hasn’t spread to the lymph nodes or outside the lungs.
“Once that happens, there are therapies, but those are not to cure, but to prolong life and reduce suffering, which is a good thing, but obviously, we would much rather have a cure.”
People who are at high risk for developing lung cancer, such as smokers, should consult with their primary care providers about getting screened so that the diagnosis takes place as early as possible.
“That’s part of what we have been working with over the last six months to do. We’re up and running,” said Hersh, who last week had with the rest of his team conducted navigational bronchoscopy for 50 patients.
The first recipient fared well during the procedure and received a diagnosis straight away, which meant the patient began receiving treatment as soon as possible.
“Because lung cancer, once it is spread out of the lung is no longer curable, time really is of the essence. When a suspicious nodule or lesion is identified, we want to streamline this (diagnosis and treatment) process,” Hersh said.
“Once we find a suspicious nodule … then the next step is often to do a biopsy,” he also said, in explaining the basics of screening and rendering diagnoses.
Biopsies can be done in surgery. “That comes with risks. You’re cutting into the chest. They have pain, recovery time. It’s not ideal,” Hersh said.
Over the past 20 years, CT-guided biopsies have been performed in Interventional Radiology. Through this method, a needle is inserted through the chest and into the nodule to take a sample of it.
“That’s better, certainly, although it comes with risks,” Hersh said.
Among those risks is a 1-in-5 chance of piercing of the pleural sac and lung collapse.
The complications have driven efforts to develop and refine less invasive biopsies from inside the lung.
“That’s great and it works, but the problem with that is the lungs are pretty complicated. They branch a lot,” Hersh said. A CT scan and the surgeon’s knowledge of human anatomy makes for an educated guess about where the nodule is, but it is not precise. The navigational bronchoscopy is, allowing surgical teams to go into the lungs through the throat.
“I identify the nodule on the CT scan in multiple dimensions. The computer basically gives me a pathway and helps me in real time to get to the nodule,” Hersh said.
“Sometimes, they are pretty small. With technology, you’re able to get there.”
The smaller the nodule, the better the news tends to be: that usually means a growth is localized and has not spread.
Biopsies are not ideal when the nodule is located close to a vessel. The navigational bronchoscopy method allows for even more precision in such circumstances, because the surgical team can target just a small piece of the nodule.
“You can see all the things you want to avoid in a way you just could not in using the standard techniques,” Hersh said.
The procedure is a “team sport,” he said, requiring the work of anesthesiologists, a pathologist to look at the samples, respiratory therapists, medical imaging and others.
The first MMH procedures were performed by Hersh; Dr. Jeffrey Kay; Elizabeth Malloy, certified registered nurse anesthetist; respiratory therapists Doug Hook, Mike Winn, Jose Hernandez, Randall Koehn and Patrick Ackerson.
“You’re getting real-time feedback in order to make sure we get the diagnosis. It really is a team sport,” Hersh said.
Lung cancer screenings are recommended for longtime smokers or former smokers who have quit within the last 15 years; they are not recommended for the general population without a specific need.
Hersh said quitting smoking, even after a lung cancer diagnosis, is helpful because people who are not smoking fare better in surgery and tend to tolerate chemotherapy better.
Anyone who is smoking should quit, regardless whether there is a cancer diagnosis, he also said.
“We know that it saves lives and is actually more effective at saving lives than colonoscopy and mammography,” Hersh said.
Non-smokers can and do develop lung cancer. Some have a significant family history of the disease. Others are exposed to the heavy gas radon, the degraded components of uranium and radium in soils and rocks.
Radon is an issue in Montrose County, although how much of an issue it is in increasing cancer risk is not fully known, Hersh said.
Being aware of radon and of family history for lung cancer are important, especially since lung cancer isn’t one specific disease, but rather, is several types of cancer appearing in the lungs.
“It’s not a single disease. It’s a lot of different kinds of cancer that happen in the lung,” Hersh said.
