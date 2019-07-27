There are times in life when you see someone in crisis and don’t know what to do about it. It could be your neighbor’s marriage disintegrating, a co-worker battling depression, a broken family…
Everyone has dealt with some sort of struggle in their life, said Doug Kiesewetter, founder of Prayerfest, but through prayer, Christians have found a way to cope. Through Prayerfest, volunteers will help others ease their own burdens by praying with them.
To kick off Prayerfest, there will be a run around Montrose Aug. 3. This event will be followed by prayer walks 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3-9 in every neighborhood in Montrose. The first session of Prayerfest will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2488 Woodgate Road, Montrose. There will also be sessions Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 3 — same time and location.
To become a volunteer for Prayerfest, those interested are asked to take a training course. Prayer training will be 7-8:30 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 1 at Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Prayerfest will act as the successor of Sharefest, which ended four years ago at a time when about 1,200- 1,800 volunteers and 30 churches came together, dropped labels and helped the community. These volunteers would help others with about 100 projects that included activities such as painting, building handicap ramps, yard work and more. When added up (supplies, labor, etc.), Kiesewetter said they did about a quarter of a million dollars worth of projects in one day, but this wasn’t exactly how they were looking to help the community.
“Our purpose was to try to be a blessing to the community, but kind of felt like we’re only giving them half of what we’d like to do,” Kiesewetter said. “We wanted to have a personal relationship with people as well as meeting their physical needs.”
Because the volunteers were so busy doing work, there was little time to engage people as people. Normally, when people have needs such as the ones Sharefest volunteers were helping with, there’s a personal side to that as well, Kiesewetter said.
For Prayerfest, there will be about 20-25 churches with volunteers coming together and asking those in the community if they can pray with them. The group thinks there are a lot of people in the community who are struggling with life and can benefit from this type of support.
Most have been touched by heartache through struggles with addiction, broken families, depression, suicide or other negative experiences. For those part of the faith community, prayer and connecting with God has been a way to cope with life, Kiesewetter explained, and now they are looking to share that with others.
There may be some in the community who, though they believe there is a God, don’t know where to start when it comes to prayer. Offering to pray with those in the community is the first step in engaging in that personal relationship and helping ease the burdens with which they are struggling.
The run on Aug. 3 will involve about 50-100 people, and will be about 17-and-a-half miles, where folks will be praying for the wellbeing of the community. Along the route, those running will stop and pray for those in that immediate area.
To prepare volunteers on how to pray effectively with their neighbors, there is a training session that volunteers are asked to take part in. This is done so that no one will be offended and volunteers act gently, encouraging and welcoming rather than offputting.
From Aug. 3-9, the group will host prayer walks. Volunteers will go street by street praying that God bless each household. They will also have door hangers with information on Prayerfest.
The Prayerfest sessions will be held those Saturdays at the corner of Townsend Avenue and Woodgate Road behind the US Bank in the vacant lot. Volunteers will be on site to pray with people, and childcare will be provided. There will be material on key problems in life. The owner of the lot donated soccer balls with scripture on them for the kids.
Everyone is welcome, Kiesewetter said.
“We’re hoping that people who are struggling and lonely will feel free to come and let us offer some consolation, some encouragement and hopefully an ongoing friendship to help them as they work their way through all this,” he said.
If there are physical needs along with those relationship needs, those can be handled after Prayerfest, Kiesewetter said, or if they just need a friend to help them cope with these struggles, volunteers are there. The physical projects may take several months to complete, but there are hundreds willing to help, he said.
“Pain is isolating. When we’re in pain we tend to think about ourself and our own immediate concerns just trying to deal with it,” Kiesewetter said. “The worst thing that could happen when you’re in the midst of struggle is to get isolated and yet that’s the natural impression. You may be embarrassed, don’t want to tell people that you’re struggling or you may just may be frustrated by it all and not really know how to talk to someone else about it.”
Kiesewetter noted Montrose is a charitable town that pitches in and helps out. This isn’t about converting people. Instead, volunteers are looking to find out the community’s needs and concerns and offer to share the burden.
For more information, and to sign up, visit prayerfest.life. There are also counseling aids to help people struggling with fear, anxiety, anger, etc. All this information is offered in both English and Spanish.
