Shepherd’s Hand needs a few pairs of hands to open up its mobile kitchen.

The charity is soon to begin serving hot breakfasts and lunches to those in need, through a food truck set-up on United Methodist Church property. Shepherd’s hand will be serving meals five days a week; breakfast service is from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. - noon. Volunteers are needed to serve the food, and also to help prepare it and clean up.

A minimum of six volunteers who can commit to working regular shifts are needed, plus several others willing to serve as backup.

Interested people can contact Carolyn Hickerson at 970-417-6594.

Tags

Load comments