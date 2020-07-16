Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevents it from happening in person, the Volunteers of America “Memories Matter” 5K is still on for a different format. Participants can now run or walk the distance in their own time and location from July 17 to July 19, then submit their times using a mobile app. Proceeds from the event will support the Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose.
Staff members at the Valley Manor Care Center will also be breaking off into teams to participate in the event, which they said will impact Valley Manor residents who currently have very limited access to social interaction due to the pandemic.
The theme “Memories Matter” focuses on raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but the team emphasized that it goes even further to encompass all residents’ memories of the area and how times have changed.
“In a world where it’s a lot of nos and a lot of changes, this is to remind ourselves that we are rooted in something that does matter. Memories are all our families and residents have right now,” said Brandy Zavala, life enrichment director and member of the walk team. “That’s who we are, no matter what happens in the world.”
James Burrell, another walk team member and executive director of Valley Manor Care Center, said that the term “social distancing” sends the wrong message; while the community must keep their physical distance from residents, they can still connect socially through the event, which will be largely based on social media.
“This race, by the use of Facebook and social media, we’re able to get in touch with the community and not be socially distanced. Physically distanced, yeah, but socially we need to be together,” Burrell said. “It’s a great way to connect in a time when people are feeling very disconnected.”
2020 marks the third year for the race, and the staff at Valley Manor said they hope to continue it into the future. While previous races supported memory care specifically, this race will be benefiting the entire center and its residents. Debra Hayre, admissions and marketing at Valley Manor, emphasized that it will also be a way to show residents of the center that the community is still rallying around them — staff plans on sharing photos and videos of participants with the residents so they can see the support firsthand.
“The original [race] was for the memory care community, this year is for the whole Valley Manor Care Center, going directly towards our residents and whatever they need,” Hayre said. “That’s one way we wanted to let everybody know we’re still here, and let’s show the residents they’re still here too. ...We need a lot more positivity out here, and this is one way to show your positivity and reinforce to the community just how good people really are.
“We get to see the smiles on the residents when they get to receive all of this and enjoy their joy, knowing that others do care and that we’re doing this for them,” she said.
Brandi Valdez, memory support director, agreed that this year’s race is focused on thanking the community for its support and creating a way to stay connected while the center is quarantined. People can participate in the event from anywhere, including one participant currently registered from Florida.
“This year was about giving back to our community, to say thank you for allowing us to love these people and still keep the race going,” Valdez said.
The staff encourages everyone in the community of all ages to get involved in the event, especially if they’re running or walking for someone, past or present. T-shirts are available for participants from Montrose, Delta, Ouray and San Miguel counties, with a space to write the name of someone the participant is honoring. Staff also encourages participants to wear patriotic colors to represent unity.
“This year was more about just the community involvement, sending some of those pictures in so our residents could see that people are supporting them during this time,” Valdez said. “I think that’s what we're aiming for this year, that our residents are not forgotten.”
More information, along with registration and instructions for time submissions, can be found online. Staff said that if people would like to “uplift and upload” photos or videos of their participation, they can send them to Erin Berge at eberge@voa.org.
