Special to the MDP
The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus launches season 51 on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. with the free annual “Pops in the Park” concert.
The theme, “Big Sounds in a Big Space,” is a tip-of-the-hat to the long-time, all-volunteer performing arts group’s first-ever performance at the new Montrose Amphitheater. Music selections will highlight contemporary music styles, Americana, marches, light classics, and more.
Season 51 will roll out a new performance schedule with quarterly concerts in September, December, February and April, and both the orchestra and chorus will perform at all four concerts. Each concert will feature a different guest conductor. (Long-time orchestra conductor Michael J. Kern retired in April at the end of the organization’s 50th season.)
Scott Betts, a well-known music educator, clinician, and performer, will guest conduct the orchestra for the season opening concert. “The VSA is a solid regional orchestra and has so much to offer listeners of all ages,” Betts said. “I hope to see lots of people come out to enjoy the show in this beautiful new space and support this special group that’s been bringing music to life on the Western Slope for over 50 years—it’s an amazing accomplishment!”
Katy Kristoffersen will be in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor. “I am so excited that the chorus will be featured at each concert this season. It is such a fabulous opportunity to collaborate with the orchestra and grow the VSA’s presence and our regional audiences,” Kristoffersen said. “It has truly been a pleasure to be a part of this organization and to work with perhaps the most fun people ever—bet you can’t resist singing along with us!”
“We are extremely grateful to loyal supporters Cimarron Wealth Management—our first ever season partner—and to Pops Concert Partner Go Big Banners for sponsoring the event,” VSA Board President Hartland Clubb, Jr. said.
The VSA provides their free, outdoor Pops show annually to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, and underwriting. “Having support from the regional community financially as well as through volunteerism is so important to the vitality of the organization,” Clubb said.
“A regional all-volunteer arts organization such as the VSA is such a rare and special thing for our multi-generational musicians and audiences,” Clubb said. “An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that’s valuable.”
Tickets for the VSA’s upcoming concert series at the Montrose Pavilion will be available for purchase at the Pops event, and the group will welcome donations. Local food trucks will be available at the concert.
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets for the upcoming concert series at the Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St); and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd) and Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.