The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) is an all-volunteer regional performing arts organization in its 49th season. For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, it has a home base.
“We are thrilled to open an administrative headquarters in the Montrose Center for the Arts building in downtown Montrose,” VSA board member Priscilla Fry said. “We can hardly wait to take part in their events like the First Friday downtown shopping and gallery walk event.” The first Friday of every month select businesses remain open until 7p.m. and extend special offers, deals, and refreshments to encourage people to head down to Main Street. The next is slated for Friday, Feb. 7. The VSA will be there to welcome and greet the community at their new headquarters space.
“The VSA is looking forward to sharing space and collaborating with a fellow arts organization in the MCA,” VSA publicist Stacey Ryan said. “Arts and cultural organizations strengthen communities and are overlooked anchor institutions that can effectively serve to help increase social and economic opportunities,” she said. “To have both visual and performing arts organizations sharing space and supporting each other is a fitting metaphor for all that can be accomplished and enriched through a strong arts community.”
VSA HQ will house all VSA music, serve as a centralized ticket outlet starting next season, offer a workspace for volunteers, and provide a face for the VSA in the community.
“We extend a standing ovation to the Western Colorado Community Foundation/Dave and Mary Wood Fund for making our first-time headquarters possible,” Fry said.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s, in Montrose at the Montrose Pavilion, and at the door on event days.
