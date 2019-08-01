Delta County is among the 11 Colorado counties that have confirmed cases of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) by the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA). As a result, throughout the Delta County Fair, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 10, a veterinarian will be on site to inspect all livestock animals prior to unloading, said Delta County Fair Board president Ryan.
An outbreak of VSV in Colorado last occurred in 2004, according to the CDA. A single case of the virus had been confirmed in Delta County as of July 29, but the fair board is taking all precautions to prevent its spread, said Bates. “We’re keeping the animals’ welfare in mind.”
“We understand that the VSV outbreak and quarantines are impacting the ability for people to bring their horses and livestock to fairs and shows,” said Dr. Keith Roehr, Colorado State Veterinarian. “The quarantines and hold orders must be followed, however, for the health and protection of all equine and livestock in Colorado.”
The Colorado Department of Agriculture has confirmed at least 171 VSV cases Colorado since July 3, including in Adams, Archuleta, Boulder, Broomfield, Delta, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa, Montezuma, Morgan and Weld counties. All confirmed cases have been in horses, with the exception of one bovine case in Boulder County. There are no USDA approved vaccines for VSV.
Vesicular stomatitis is a viral disease which primarily affects horses and cattle, and occasionally swine, sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas. The transmission process of VSV is not completely understood, but includes insect vectors such as black flies, sand flies, and biting midges. The incubation period ranges from 2-8 days.
In affected livestock, VSV causes blister-like lesions to form in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, hooves, and teats. These blisters swell and break, leaving raw tissue that is so painful that infected animals generally refuse to eat and drink and show signs of lameness. Severe weight loss usually follows, and in dairy cows a severe drop in milk production commonly occurs. Affected dairy cattle can appear to be normal and will continue to eat about half of their feed intake.
Clinical signs include vesicles, erosions, and sloughing of the skin on the muzzle, tongue, ears, teats, and coronary bands. Often excessive salivation is the first sign of disease, along with a reluctance to eat or drink. Lameness and weight loss may follow.
Humans may become infected when handling affected animals, but this is a rare event. To avoid human exposure, individuals should use personal protective measures when handling affected animals.
Any vesicular disease of livestock is reportable to the State Veterinarian’s Office in Colorado – to report call 303-869-9130. For more on taking animals to the fair, see the Vesicular Stomatitis Guidelines for Shows and Fairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.