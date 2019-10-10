Walmart’s parent corporation contends the way Montrose and other counties across the state calculated its business personal property valuation is incorrect and — after failing to win its July appeal to the Colorado Board of Equalization — has sued Montrose County.
The Sept. 4 filing in Montrose District Court seeks an order reducing the actual value of the business personal property used in the valuation for the 2019 property tax year, as well as attorneys’ fees.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has also filed complaints in multiple other Colorado counties where it has Walmart, Sam’s Club or Neighborhood Market stores. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has a total of 95 affected properties in Colorado, including in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Grand Junction.
“The dispute and challenge is over what the assessors around state have determined is the actual value for property tax purposes,” said Littleton-based attorney Brian Huebsch, who is representing Wal-Mart Stores Inc. in the Colorado suits.
Business personal property is essentially property other than real estate, such as furnishing, fixtures and equipment, that is used to generate income.
Unlike other types of valuations, business personal property valuations are confidential, so it is not known how much money is at play in Walmart’s complaint naming Montrose County.
The Montrose County commissioners, acting as the Board of Equalization, earlier this year denied Wal-Mart Stores Inc.’s appeal of its business personal property valuation.
Commissioner Keith Caddy, who was not aware of the September complaint, said Wal-Mart Stores Inc. did not send a representative to the appeal hearing and had asked for an administrative denial.
As is its right, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. instead took its protest of valuations from the counties to the Colorado Board of Equalization, which affirmed the counties’ valuations Aug. 5. The CBOE’s denial of Walmart’s protest was filed with the lawsuit, but under protected status.
The complaints filed in court contest the counties’ boards of equalization determinations “of the actual value to be assigned to the individual items of used personal property in every Walmart-owned store in this state for the purposes of assessment of 2019 Colorado business personal property taxes,” the complaint against Montrose County states.
The complaint states used personal property at the Montrose store includes equipment such as refrigerators, food service items, check-out stands, mobile cleaning equipment, auto repair equipment, warehouse equipment and fixtures, such as shelving and office furniture.
These assets — as well as the valuation for the state business personal property tax — are almost identical to used personal property in the related appeals.
The personal property in stores is used until it needs to be replaced. Walmart will sell these used assets — but now, because of ongoing closures among its retail competitors, there is a glut of such equipment on the market and, because of the rise of Amazon and other online retail outlets, less demand for such equipment.
As a result, the sale prices Walmart gets for the used personal property is “a mere fraction” of the costs of replacing such property with new supplies and equipment.
“This trend has taken firm hold in Colorado, so Walmart can now demonstrate external or economic obsolescence resulting in the loss of value or usefulness of the used personal property ‘caused by factors external to the property,’” Huebsch wrote in the complaint.
But this decrease in value due to external forces was not included or reflected in the Montrose Board of Equalization’s valuation of the company’s personal property when property tax was assessed, he wrote.
The complaint points to the “pivotal requirement” that Colorado’s personal property assessments be based on market value — what a willing buyer would pay a willing seller under normal economic conditions.
The Colorado Board of Equalization did not properly account for those conditions, which are adversely affecting the actual prices Walmart’s used personal property is fetching, the filing contends.
Those actual prices are reflected in more than 7,000 sales of such property Walmart conducted in Colorado over the past five years.
In Colorado, valuation for personal property taxes must include a determination of actual value, by considering cost, market or sales comparison and income approaches to value.
The state equalization board did not appropriately consider such factors, the Sept. 4 filing says.
“The CBOE valuation of the property is excessive for the 2019 property tax year and does not represent the actual value-in-use for Walmart’s used personal property,” the document says, calling for the value for the property tax year to be reduced to reflect depreciation and obsolescence.
Montrose County has not yet responded to the complaint and no hearing date has been set.
According to the complaint, similar appeals of valuations have also been filed in Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Delta, Denver, Douglas, Eagle, Elbert, Fremont, Garfield, Gunnison, Jefferson, La Plata, Larimer, Las Animas, Logan, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Otero, Prowers, Routt, Summit, Teller and Weld counties.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
