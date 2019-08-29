The application period is now open for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy under the leadership of Sheriff Gene Lillard. The academy is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and will continue for 12 weeks with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 18.
“The academy is an in-depth course that provides an overview of the hard work that deputies and MCSO staff perform every day while serving and protecting our community,” said Lt.Ty Cox. “You will walk away with general knowledge of the MCSO policies and procedures as well as information on supporting agencies to include the posse and dispatch.”
The classes will be held for 12 weeks, every Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Training will take place at the MCSO — 1200 North Grand Avenue — in the conference room.
Applicants must be at least 18 to attend.
The comprehensive instruction will cover a wide variety of law enforcement issues each week including the following: Sheriff’s posse, traffic stops, DUI investigation, response to resistance, investigations, crime scene and evidence collection, less lethal, records and civil process, reception, victim services, procurement, peer support, drug investigations, recruitment and hiring, field training program, K9, SWAT, WestCo Dispatch, and detentions.
Class size is limited and applicants are encouraged to submit their applications early. Applications are available online at https://montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com/citizens-academy/ or in person at the MCSO (1200 N.Grand Ave.) during regular business hours.
For more information, please contact Cox at 970-252-4023 or tcox@montrosecounty.net.
