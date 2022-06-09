Jared Newman, his defense team and federal prosecutors all agreed, had gotten greedy while working as a contractor in the Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose warehouse and then broke the law.
Where they departed — sharply — was how long Newman should spend in prison for aiding and abetting wire fraud, thereby defrauding the government and taxpayers of more than $870,000.
Newman’s attorney, Gregory Daniels, said his client accepted he would be spending time in federal prison but that 21 to 27 months was enough, even though it was “well below” the sentencing range of 51 to 63 months.
“He feels remorse for it. He has to live with himself,” said Daniels, who argued that because Newman had no criminal history, has since tried to benefit the community and has raised two successful children, a lesser sentence was in order.
“He doesn’t believe 51 months is going to do anything more than 24 months is going to do,” Daniels said, also speaking of the significant shame Newman bears in a small community like Montrose.
“I’m not the person I used to be,” Newman said when it was his turn to speak if he wished. “I had a huge lapse of judgment. … It affected so many people. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I realize it now. I take full responsibility for that. I never intended to hurt anyone, and I know I’ve changed their lives indefinitely. I’ll never forgive myself for that.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff called defense arguments for a lesser sentence absurd.
“For 3.5 years, this fraud went on. It’s not one incident. It’s not just a random event. This was a calculated activity that would have probably continued to go on,” Neff said, asking for 51 months to be imposed.
Newman enlisted several other people, including his own brother, to create and register shell companies pretending to sell goods to WAPA, a division of the U.S. Department of Energy.
The scheme entailed creating false invoices to cover the players’ tracks. Although even at sentencing Newman disputed that government’s contention that no supplies at all were delivered to WAPA, the power authority paid out roughly $872,000 over the years the scam was operational, based on the bogus paperwork.
Of this, Newman paid out kickbacks to his co-conspirators, but pocketed the lion’s share, about $652,000.
‘Flat-out theft’
Neff called upon the court for a sentence that would not diminish what Newman did. “There’s going to be a lot of hurt in Montrose. … It was all because of this man’s greed, nothing but unmitigated greed. He was the ringmaster,” the prosecutor said.
Newman squandered his talents and ability to make a quick buck, Neff said, disputing the notion some in the public might have about the crime because WAPA is “just a government entity.”
“This was a very painful and difficult event in that facility in Montrose. This created a major disruption of activities,” he said. The fraud triggered a massive investigation, as well as audits, retraining and new protocols.
Neff said Montrose and WAPA employees are closely watching the case, wondering what will happen. So are Newman’s co-defendants, Neff said.
Co-defendants John Atwood, Maranda Fraze, Charles Branson and Britni Branson previously pleaded to theft of government property and received probation. Newman’s brother, Jacob, also pleaded guilty to theft; he was earlier this year sentenced to 15 months in prison. Ashley Oldham, a.k.a. Ashley Newman, pleaded guilty to theft in March; sentencing was reset for October. The final defendant, Matthew Cline, is set for trial in October. He is charged with aiding and abetting wire fraud.
“What’s the consequence? I believe this is a case where the court can send a message,” Neff said.
Daniels, speaking earlier, said his client does not want anyone else blamed for what he did. In pre-sentencing documents, Daniels included the police report of the person who apparently stole Newman’s laptop. Newman asserted the laptop contained information about the events leading to his indictment, which would have cleared his family and friends.
“Mr. Newman feels if he had not had his laptop stolen, those folks would have been exonerated. Mr. Newman feels like he was the one responsible for not only getting those people involved, but he did the work that got the goods from point A to point B,” Daniels said.
… “He’s never tried to shift responsibility to any of those people,” he said.
The laptop would have also shown materials were, in fact, delivered to WAPA, undercutting prosecutors’ assertions to the contrary, he said.
The defense referenced three receipts it said showed goods were delivered. Newman had even asked federal agents for help in finding the laptop’s information on the “cloud,” per Daniels.
Neff would later call talk of the laptop “kind of a waste of time and a side issue designed to obscure what’s going on here.”
Newman pleaded guilty and when he did so, he conceded the government’s loss is $872,000, yet, per Neff’s argument, suggested the sham companies he set up actually delivered about $300,000-worth of goods to WAPA. Despite no evidence other than three receipts even the defense called “pitiful,” Newman appeared to argue he deserves “credit” for that and to be taken at his word, the prosecutor said.
“This is a joke,” said Neff. “The man has absolutely no evidence … to suggest he ever bought any goods and provided them to the WAPA warehouse.”
Even if the court accepted Newman’s explanation, it still leaves more than $500,000-worth of goods that was not provided and that, Neff said, is “flat-out theft.”
‘Calculated’ scheme
U.S. District Judge Regina Rodriguez had during Daniels’ discussion of the laptop said she was being asked to simply trust Newman’s statements. “It’s trust, but I don’t have the verify part,” she said.
She ultimately rejected Daniels’ argument for a much lower sentence.
Earlier in proceedings, Rodriguez had declined to add two points to the sentencing calculation, as the pre-sentence investigators had sought, alleging obstruction.
According to what was said in court, Fraze admitted to an investigator that she had lied to him about the availability of a supply calendar and that Newman helped her create that response.
Newman did not object to that information, but he did object to allegations that he tried to get another co-defendant to lie and that, throughout the lengthy investigation, he created fake invoices.
Rodriguez said she couldn’t find sufficient evidence had been presented to support adding more points and boosting Newman’s sentencing level.
However, he’d stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars, Rodriguez said.
“It’s not a one-off offense, but a calculated, thoughtful scheme spearheaded by the defendant,” she said. “The defendant knew what he was doing was a fraud and he was receiving large sums of money to which he was not entitled.
“ … Clearly, Mr. Newman is bright, he is talented and he is a leader and someone people trust. Unfortunately, he chose not to use those powers for good.”
The judge referred to “the sheer number” of others Newman roped into his scheme.
“You were an adult, a mature age and not just someone who didn’t know what they were doing,” she told the now 45-year-old defendant. “I see no evidence there was any doubt in your mind that you were stealing money from the government.”
Indeed, Newman was coaching others to perpetrate fraud and cover it up, Rodriguez said. She added that the other defendants are ultimately responsible for their own conduct.
“But you’re also responsible for your own conduct in bringing them into this mess,” Rodriguez said, finding no reason to depart from sentencing guidelines.
She imposed 55 months, four more than what the government had sought, but less than the maximum penalty of 63 months.
Rodriguez also declined to give Newman additional time to report to the Bureau of Prisons; he was given the standard 15 days instead.
“I’ve owned up to what I’ve done wrong and I’m committed to making this right,” Newman said, just prior to being sentenced. “I pray now every day for the people I’ve hurt that they can find happiness again … and that the community can forgive me for what I’ve done.”
In addition to prison, Newman has to pay $872,000 in restitution and must forfeit property obtained with the $652,000 he pocketed from the scheme.
He was ordered into a treatment program and is precluded from having other people register a business on his behalf.
Once released, Newman is restricted from opening new lines of credit without court permission and any business he might operate is to be supervised and approved by the federal probation office.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.