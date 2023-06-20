Trial for the last defendant accused in a bogus billing scheme targeting Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose office has been rescheduled.

Matthew Cline’s trial began last week, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Cline’s attorneys filed a joint motion, asking for it to be reset for July 24. The last date the trial could begin is Aug. 20 under speedy trial rules, unless Cline waives his speedy trial rights.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?