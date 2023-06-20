Trial for the last defendant accused in a bogus billing scheme targeting Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose office has been rescheduled.
Matthew Cline’s trial began last week, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Cline’s attorneys filed a joint motion, asking for it to be reset for July 24. The last date the trial could begin is Aug. 20 under speedy trial rules, unless Cline waives his speedy trial rights.
Cline is charged with aiding and abetting wire fraud. He denies the charges and filed a motion to have the case dismissed, the latter of which was denied on June 12, the day his trial was set to begin. That same day, the U.S. District Court granted the motion to continue the trial until July 24, as requested.
Cline was swept up as part of an investigation into a scheme spearheaded by Jared Newman, who drew in family members and others who worked at WAPA — which operates under the auspices of the federal Department of Energy — to create phony invoices and collect money for goods and services not rendered.
According to court records, Newman told his codefendants they could make money by processing government credit card payments using a business bank account. He told others to incorporate a business with the Colorado Secretary of State, open a business bank account, and create a merchant account to receive credit card payments.
Newman and others submitted bogus invoices to WAPA for payment, ultimately bilking taxpayers of more than $800,000. The co-conspirators kept some of the payments as what the government described as “kickbacks,” but the lion’s share went to Newman.
Newman was sentenced last year to serve 55 months in federal prison and to pay restitution.
Five other defendants drew probationary and/or home detention for their roles in the scheme. Some of them have either completed their sentences or have been granted early termination of probation, according to court records.
A sixth defendant, Jared Newman’s brother, received a 15-month prison sentence in December of 2021, despite his arguments for probation and later filings to decrease or vacate the sentence.
Defense attorneys indicated in some of the proceedings that co-defendants had been deceived by Newman and may have believed the arrangement was legitimate.
Cline’s motion to dismiss also sought sanctions based on alleged Constitutional violations; the document was restricted from public access, according to court records.
The joint motion to continue the trial states there is an agreement to give Cline a written response to each item he sought in his motion, no later than June 28. Although the government is not making a commitment to produce any of the additional information Cline sought, to the extent it “plans to make production of additional items of declines to do so,” it will notify Cline accordingly by June 28.
A new trial preparation conference has been set for July 18.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
