Joe Miller remembers being in the same tough spot 10 local veterans now find themselves in: Looming homelessness. Warriors Rest (then called Serenity House) was there for him those years ago and now, he’s pushing to keep its doors open for others.
“I myself have been there. I was just two or three hours away from being out on the street. The place I found was the Warriors Rest. That kept me from being on the street,” Miller said Tuesday.
Miller and Eric Goff now run Warriors Rest, which provides male veterans a roof overhead while they stabilize. The nonprofit has for several years called the big yellow house at 137 N. Cascade Ave. home — but the owner is now looking to sell the property. Earlier this month, Warriors Rest was given about a month to come up with a downpayment on the house. (See the Aug. 7 Montrose Daily Press.) Since then, through donations large and small, about one-third that amount has been pledged — and, the nonprofit won a small extension of the deadline.
Goff and Miller also said there is a possibility they could receive a loan from a private individual for a portion of the downpayment, but the preference is to raise the money, rather than to borrow.
“We’ve come up with about $10,000. We have somewhat of an extension, we believe, so that helps,” Goff said, adding he’s “confident” in making the deadline.
“We’ve got about one third of the money. We’re still trying,” Miller said. “The consequences (of not) is going to be 10 guy out on the street, 10 veterans.”
In the weeks since launching its fundraising appeal, Warriors Rest received sizable donations, including $4,000 from Kansas City and $1,000 from the owner of Heroes Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.
“That was really great for him to do that. I would like to challenge the rest of businesses in Montrose to get involved in matching that,” Goff said.
“It would be in the best interests (of the community) to manage the homelessness problem here in town, as opposed to turning our backs on it.”
Homelessness among veterans and others isn’t going to just magically vanish, Goff and Miller said.
“That’s never going to happen,” Goff said, pointing to recent years, in which three people died of exposure during a single winter.
Tackling the problem depends, not just on nonprofits like Warriors Rest and the hot meals service recently taken on by Garey Martinez of Shepherd’s Hand, through the kind support of the Methodist Church, they said.
“They’re already in the neighborhood. You can either donate to the cause, or you can continue to have the homeless people sleeping in your backyards, alleyways and stealing,” Goff said.
Although not all homeless people turn to crime, those who are in survival mode might, he said. “Homeless people get to a point where they are so desperate that anything goes. … If we have a management system, we can help them,” Goff said, adding that his organization can work with others, as well as with veterans’ agencies and mental health agencies.
“Nobody wants to be homeless,” he said.
Miller can attest.
Prior to falling on hard times himself, he said he would see homeless people and think “get a job.”
But he later realized that is simplistic. Probably millions of people are living on the edge, just one unanticipated expense away from the streets, he said — and, Goff noted separately, many homeless people actually have jobs.
“It doesn’t take much and we can wind up on the street,” Miller said. “The problem is, some of these guys get ‘on the street’ for years. You have to deal with all the problems they have in their lives, help them through those and help them back into society.
“A lot of these guys want to. They have a hard time, but they want to. They don’t want to be where they’re at.”
When he first came to Warriors Rest, Miller found shelter and and — vital for a job search — an address. “That was the big thing,” said Miller, who has maintained his current job for about six years now.
“ … There’s some people out there we can get back on their feet, put them back in the workforce and they can be productive citizens. That’s why I wanted to help. … Everyone I put back in society is a victory, for them and for me,” he said.
Goff renewed his calls for “bucks in the bucket” to help Warriors Rest purchase the home, as well as for ongoing donations to keep its programs afloat.
“If we can get everyone in Montrose County to donate a dollar a month, we can solve this (homelessness) problem,” Goff said. “ … Nobody misses a dollar a month.”
Warriors Rest is also supported by the men who stay there, under its “pay it forward” program. Upon arrival, a veteran has a place to stay while he gets back on his feet. Once he has begun stabilizing, he is to contribute back to the house by paying program fees, including rent, which helps support the next person coming into the house.
Miller said he is optimistic about keeping Warriors Rest open. In the past year alone, he’s helped out 38 veterans and 10 people who are not veterans, he added. Although results have been mixed, the $28,000 cost of such help is a fraction of what it is under government programs, Miller said.
“Government programs are costing three and four times that and the government programs don’t get them on their feet; they just put them in a place and forget them,” he said.
To donate to Warriors Rest’s housing retention fundraiser, visit https://tinyurl.com/fundwarrior, or mail a donation to 137 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose CO 81401.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.