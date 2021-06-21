Waschbusch is lone candidate for county manager

Only one county employee turned in a formal application in response to an internal posting for the Montrose County manager’s position — Jon Waschbusch, the deputy county manager, who has been interim manager ever since the former manager stepped down for a different role.
Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy on Monday voted to accept Waschbusch’s application, but that does not mean he has been hired, or will be, or that he would necessarily accept a job offer, if one is tendered.
The commissioners must review and consider his application, as well as information gathered during an interview they conducted with him in the hours after Monday’s special meeting.
By statute, they cannot hire Waschbusch for at least 14 days and Caddy said the process will take even longer than that.
“We’re not that far along in the process anyway. If we decide to accept him as a candidate, then we’ve got to go into contract negotiations. That’s what we’re looking at,” Caddy said.
If an offer is not made to Waschbusch, and/or accepted, the county would open a broader job search for an external candidate. There is no foregone conclusion, Caddy said.
Waschbusch’s interview touched on his vision for Montrose County and assessed his experience, Caddy also said.
Waschbusch has worked for the county for about 16 years, beginning in 2005, when he started as an assistant planner. From there, he rose through the ranks to senior planner, planning services manager, the Natural Resources and Government Affairs director, then deputy manager.
When former county manager Ken Norris’ resignation was accepted earlier this month, Waschbusch became the interim county manager.
Norris left the job with a $120,000 severance package, as stipulated under his contract, Caddy said previously. Norris then stepped right into the job of director of Facilities and Construction Management, an enhanced version of the first job he held for Montrose County; it pays $125,000.
The salary range being eyed for the county manager position now is between $150,000 and $175,000, Caddy said Monday. He reiterated that Norris’ rate of pay in that job had been part of his contract; the county said Norris’ pay as manager had not changed since 2016.
Caddy stressed no decision has been made with respect to Norris’ replacement, even though the commissioners accepted Waschbusch’s application.
“I appreciate the work he’s done for Montrose County and is still doing for Montrose County. He is a solid candidate, but until we sit down as a commission and decide if we’re going to offer him a position … there is still some process to go,” Caddy said.
