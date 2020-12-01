Water experts hold out hope for winter moisture

So far, Mother Nature hasn’t gifted Colorado with much snow overall, and that’s following a dry summer that has left Montrose and other counties locked in exceptional drought. Because it is early enough in the winter season, though, water users and hydrologists aren’t panicking.
“It’s concerning, but we’ve survived before. We’ll survive again,” Steve Anderson, manager of the Uncompahgre Water Users Association, said. “It’s a lot easier to run the project when you’ve got lots of ammunition. I certainly hope we get some snowpack this winter, and we’ll go from there.”
The water users association, or UVWUA, stores its water rights allocations in Ridgway and Taylor Park reservoirs. This past spring, it was faced with a “hole,” when, because of less snow and colder weather in the high country, there was not enough water to feed the project in April. The association at the time took some from its storage to meet contracts; it was able to meet demands for its irrigation season.
As of Monday, Ridgway Reservoir held 52,185 acre-feet of water and sat at an elevation of about 6,837. Taylor Park stood at 67,491 acre-feet and about 9,308 elevation, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data.
“We don’t have a full reservoir, but we’re awfully close at Taylor,” Anderson said.
The big bucket for the Aspinall Unit, Blue Mesa Reservoir, was at 7,464 elevation and 399,755 acre-feet on Monday. It’s sitting lower than what BuRec would like and the hope is for a winter of at least average precipitation.
“If we have another year like this year, operations will be challenging,” BuRec hydrologist Ryan Christianson said.
Normally, the bureau is releasing water from Blue Mesa to hit winter targets, but is about 25 feet below where hydrologists like to be for the winter.
When it comes to how full Blue Mesa is, though, at 48%, that’s typical for the lower part of the year.
Currently, there are about 2 inches of snow-water equivalent as the snowpack starts to build for the season. Over the course of a winter, there is typically 15 to 20 inches and it is not unusual to have only a few inches at this time of year, Christianson said.
The basin is about 15% of average for its typical median peak for snowpack, which tends to peak-out in early April. The basin has several months to catch up; however, below-average runoff is anticipated.
Christianson said because last season was so dry, the soils underneath any snowfall will remain dry — and thirsty, taking in the moisture that falls, so less will run off into waterways.
The Gunnison River Basin average was 72% of median for Monday’s date.
“It looks like that’s pretty typical with the conditions around the rest of the state as well,” said Christianson.
Although the UVWUA’s storage pots are holding steady for now, that storage won’t go far without direct flow, Anderson said. The association has about 125,000 acre-feet of storage, but it diverts about 500,000 acre-feet each irrigation year.
“We need a good snowpack so we get direct flow (runoff) we can use,” Anderson said.
The UVWUA has contingency plans that kick in when there is a shortage. These include filling only a percentage of each of its contracts, instead of 100%; Anderson said the association can start the irrigation season that way if necessary, but tries to give advance notice.
“The one thing we try to do is notify our farmers as to what the situation is and they can plan accordingly. It’s a critical time of year, so we can let them know where things stand so they can fallow the ground or do crops that require less water — all of the above, so to speak,” he said.
Well into the future, the UVWUA and others might be able to tap into a new storage option, if a new reservoir can be built on Forest Service Land on Cow Creek. The “Ramshorn” reservoir would hold 28,000 acre-feet and capture diurnal shifts. Originally part of the Dallas Creek Project, the reservoir was approved by Congress; however, it was not funded.
Anderson said there is talk of coupling it with a pipeline or ditch to bring the water into Ridgway Reservoir. If it is ever built, it would help minimize the potential of having to put calls on the available water, he said.
“This is going to take years, but it is something hopefully all the stakeholders can get behind and promote, get the funding put together and get it built,” Anderson said.
For now, he’s crossing his fingers that the Farmers Almanac forecast for a snowier winter than others have predicted comes to pass.
“That’s the one I hope is right,” Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.