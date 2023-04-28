After playing a tune on a flute he made from dried sunflower stalk, with yellow leather wrapped around it, Bobby Jimenez compared water to music. The comparison resonated.

“Certain vibrations, especially the water, like when you go to the ocean or you hear the river — it’s healing. Music, too, is healing if we let it heal us," he said. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?