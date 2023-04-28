After playing a tune on a flute he made from dried sunflower stalk, with yellow leather wrapped around it, Bobby Jimenez compared water to music. The comparison resonated.
“Certain vibrations, especially the water, like when you go to the ocean or you hear the river — it’s healing. Music, too, is healing if we let it heal us," he said.
Jimenez — a Huichol Indian of Mexican descent — was the featured speaker April 21 at the Montrose Regional Library's We are Water exhibit presentation. Although the traveling exhibit had departed the library as of April 27, its impact was a strong one, coming as a collaboration between MRL and the Ute Indian Museum.
“Water is alive. It’s a living thing,” said Jimenez. “I am not an authority on that subject ... Many Natives have cultural ceremonies. Some are similar. Some are different. And there’s not one set way… (but) there is a general way of looking at water.”
This event was a reflection of the inherent nature of We are Water, which is a collaborative research project between the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at University of Colorado in Boulder, the Indigenous Education Institute, the Space Science Institute, and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network.
The project's goal is to teach communities in the Southwest region of the country about the importance of water, as well as share specific relationships that these communities have with the element.
Shelly Valdez, president of Native Pathways, and Jill Stein, who owns the company Reimagine Research Group, explained what their organizations' roles are within We Are Water after being connected through Dr. Nancy Maryboy and Dr. David Begay from the Indigenous Education Institute.
“Native Pathways and Reimagine Research Group … are the project evaluators, which means we are the ‘project storytellers’,” said Stein. “(We) are focused on documenting how the partnership unfolds, successes and lessons learned, and how libraries and communities are impacted by the We are Water exhibit and programming.”
Native Pathways advocates for equality of worldviews in education, specifically from an Indigenous lens.
An important part of We are Water is making sure that Indigenous voices are heard. For instance, the exhibit is translated not only into English and Spanish, but Navajo as well.
“Within the fabric of the United States, histories, Indigenous people's voices have been minimized and suppressed,” said Valdez. “We know our lands, we connect to our lands in mindful ways, including understanding the skies (astronomy); these areas amplify the importance of why it is important to include Indigenous voices in any exhibit programming.”
During the April 21 event, Jimenez pointed out that many Native American nations lack drinkable water, including the Hopi and Navajo tribes. A 2019 report, Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan, by U.S. Water Alliance states “Native American households are 19 times more likely than white households to lack indoor plumbing.”
The Navajo Nation is roughly the size of West Virginia — about 25,000 square miles — and located in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.
The Water Alliance report said it is expensive to run water lines into these low-density, mountainous areas. Inhabitants of this region must travel many miles to get their water, meaning they can only carry back so much in one trip.
“Many research participants have less than ten gallons of water at home at any given time and struggle to balance hygiene and consumptive needs, sometimes using as little as two to three gallons of water per day,” said the report.
The average person uses 60 gallons a day in the U.S.
The report continued to state some of these individuals rely on unregulated wells or springs, the groundwater of which can be unsafe due to contamination from around 521 abandoned uranium mines.
“They have water that runs,” said Jimenez. “They’re not gonna drink it because when they drink it they found they get sick.”
Jimenez listed things he does to try to limit his water use, saying it can feel like one person is just a small pebble on a large beach. One way Jimenez preserves water is by filling his sink when doing his dishes rather than letting the faucet run while scrubbing.
“We all know what to do. We know the difference between good and evil. We need to be reminded sometimes that there’s people who care," he said.
Events like this April 21 presentation, held in local spaces and featuring local voices, are essential to the We are Water movement.
“The four-year National Science Foundation-funded project is designed to engage community members and youth in 13 rural, tribal, and Hispanic/Latinx communities in the Four Corners Region of the U.S. through their personal and community interests in local water topics,” said Stein.
Valdez added: “The We are Water exhibit (provides) stories of resilience from rural communities around the Four Corners area. Stop by and listen to their stories.”
While you may have missed the exhibit while it was here at MRL, it will be in Zuni Tribal Archives in New Mexico from May to July before heading to Ignacio Community Library here in Colorado from August to October.
“Water is important to all of our lives, and the caretaking of water is not a small initiative,” finished Valdez. “For Indigenous people, this is part of their lifeways, a daily commitment to share their relationships and honor the water."