There’s no time like the present to teach kids swimming basics. Rivers are running high and cold, as are the reservoirs fed by them. With these conditions — and Colorado’s deadliest year for water-related deaths recorded in 2022 — the upcoming World’s Largest Swimming Lesson couldn’t be timelier.
It also doesn’t hurt that the local lesson contributes to a Guinness World Record attempt. The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Montrose Recreation District and Ridgway State Park have partnered up for the 14th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, to be held locally at Ridgway Reservoir on Thursday, June 22.
The event is part of an international water drowning-prevention initiative taking place around the globe on a single day to focus on how important it is to teach children how to swim.
According to its website, the World Waterpark Association launched the event, also called WLSL, in 2010 to raise awareness and reduce accidental drownings. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 - 4 in the U.S. and the second-leading cause for kids ages 5 - 14. Drowning is the third-leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
“One of our goals that we try to go after is to support sustainable recreation,” said Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. “One of the ways we do that is we try to promote safety in outdoor recreation.”
Coincidentally, this year’s WLSL falls just a few days before her organization puts on the annual RiverFest in Ridgway, which takes place Saturday; the messages from Thursday can be reinforced at the fest.
The WLSL is slated for 3 - 4 p.m. Thursday, at Ridgway Reservoir, in Ridgway State Park, Dutch Charlie entrance, off U.S. 550, south of Montrose. (A park pass or daily entry fee is required; the swim lesson is free.) Kids have to be accompanied by an adult and bring a beach towel for part of the lesson. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ridgwayswim
“By participating, they can become part of the Guinness Book of World Records,” Ishikawa said, although she anticipates the local contribution to the record count will be about 20 or so swimmers. The lesson is good for beginners and people who are after a quick refresher.
The local lesson will be taught by MRD instructors, with support from the Ouray Hot Springs Pool. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages Ridgway State Park and the reservoir, will have its personal flotation device trailer on site, with fun games to promote the use of life jackets and other PFDs. The games feature prizes such as sunglasses and shirts. Meanwhile, attendees can also learn about the local watershed and how to be good stewards of the Uncompahgre River.
It isn’t all for fun, though there will be plenty of that. It is part of promoting awareness and skills to save lives.
“I think events like this really bring awareness to parents,” MRD Aquatics Coordinator Liz Gracesun said.
The MRD has hosted the world swimming lesson in the past and was happy to partner up for this year’s at the reservoir. Gracesun said it’s a good followup to the rec district’s water safety fair for children in May — which helped parents as much as it did kids.
“I think events like this bring awareness to how vigilant they need to be when their kids are near water,” she said. She added critical skills need not be complicated: one of the best things children can learn is how to float on their backs and turn over in water.
“Not everybody has a pool in their backyard, but we’ve got canals and rivers. It’s really critical to bring awareness. Events like this, they’re a lot of fun, but it’s probably as much informational as it is anything else. I think that’s the purpose of it,” said Gracesun.
The World Waterpark Association would agree. It reminds parents that drowning can happen very quickly and might not be obvious — some drownings occur in less than a minute.
The association’s stats also say participating in formal swimming lessons can cut drowning risks among kids 1 - 4 by up to 88%.
People of any age are at risk of drowning and should have care when in or on water.
“Last year was our record year for water-related fatalities,” said CPW spokesman John Livingston.
Water-related fatalities claimed 44 people in Colorado last year. This year, there have been 12 water deaths recorded, including a Redvale rafter on the Dolores River and a Durango woman on the Animas River.
Livingston said swimming lessons will help, as will situational awareness. One situation on the minds of CPW and those hosting the world swim lesson is the low water temperature: The reservoir, which impounds snowmelt-fed river water, is icy. Livingston said everyone needs to be aware of that.
“Even strong swimmers can suffer that cold water shock. It inhibits their ability to use their limbs to swim,” he said.
Having a PFD will help if you get into that kind of trouble, but it is not failsafe: “No matter what, that water is cold,” Livingston said.
“We’re really trying to educate folks as much as possible to be aware when you’re recreating.”
Ishikawa said organizers are aware of the low temperatures of reservoir (and river) water and have made modifications to the lesson event because of it.
“Since it’s so early in the season, the water is pretty dang cold. Part of the lesson will be taking place on land. We’ll be making sure they stay at a good body temperature and enjoy themselves,” she said.
Although the MRD wasn’t able to host the WLSL this year, Gracesun said she’s pleased someone is.
“I’m really grateful we were invited. I think it’s also a great opportunity to partner together. All the agencies have an investment in this.”