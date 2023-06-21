There’s no time like the present to teach kids swimming basics. Rivers are running high and cold, as are the reservoirs fed by them. With these conditions — and Colorado’s deadliest year for water-related deaths recorded in 2022 — the upcoming World’s Largest Swimming Lesson couldn’t be timelier.

It also doesn’t hurt that the local lesson contributes to a Guinness World Record attempt. The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Montrose Recreation District and Ridgway State Park have partnered up for the 14th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, to be held locally at Ridgway Reservoir on Thursday, June 22.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Did You Know?

• TEAM WLSL currently holds five Guinness records for the largest simultaneous swimming lesson conducted at multiple places, logging 36,564 swimmers (in 22 countries) in 2014.

• The largest swimming lesson conducted at a single venue was at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon in Naples, Florida, with 1,308 participants.

• More than 51 countries have participated in the WLSL since 2010.

• More info at https://www.wlsl.org/

• Montrose Recreation District offers swimming lessons several times a year, so if your child misses the Thursday event, there are other opportunities. Morning lessons are offered Monday - Thursday for two weeks. Evening lessons are offered on Tuesday and Thursday over a four-week course. Registration, times, fees, available slots can be found at montroserec.com/swim-lessons.