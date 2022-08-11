Miami and Stanford

Bolt corrosion on a valve caused a water line to break apart at Miami Road and Stanford Lane on Wednesday evening. (Courtesy/City of Montrose)

Water service has been restored to about a dozen homes after a water line broke Wednesday evening at the intersection of Miami Road and Stanford Lane.

Bolt corrosion on a valve caused the line to break apart, according to City Utility Manager David Bries, who told the Montrose Daily Press that the incident was reported to the city around 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

