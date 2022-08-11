Water service has been restored to about a dozen homes after a water line broke Wednesday evening at the intersection of Miami Road and Stanford Lane.
Bolt corrosion on a valve caused the line to break apart, according to City Utility Manager David Bries, who told the Montrose Daily Press that the incident was reported to the city around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“There’s a valve on the water line at that location and the valve has various components that are held together with bolts,” Bries explained. “Some of those bolts corroded and the valve basically came apart.”
Bries estimated that around a dozen houses were affected until crews restored service at 2 a.m. Thursday. City Engineer Scott Murphy confirmed that crews also wrapped up street patching around this time.
Another dozen homes, including the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course, were temporarily affected as well until crews restored service around 8:30 p.m.
No additional water damage was sustained from the break. Water was contained in the street gutters and drained into the storm sewer system, according to Bries.
“I think it’s a fairly routine thing that happens on water distribution systems,” Bries said of the break. “There’s underground failures and part of our response plan is to get out there and get those fixed as quickly as we can and try to minimize the interruption to the customers.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
