Water worries mount in Colorado River Basin as new conservation plan due date draws near

The clock is ticking on a Bureau of Reclamation request that Colorado and other states who are party to the Colorado River Compact drastically cut water use in order to maintain operations at Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton in June 14 remarks to the U.S. Senate said the ongoing drought has put the Colorado River Basin at “the tipping point.”
According to published reports, she also called on the basin states to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre feet over the next 18 months and told the states to come up with a plan to do so in the next 60 days.
The directive implied that if Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, California, Nevada and Arizona did not devise a plan, the BuRec would assert its authority to do so itself, Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association Manager Steve Pope said Friday.
“We are monitoring that situation and are in discussions with other Western Slope water users and the Upper Colorado River Basin Commission on how, if we’re asked to do that, it can be accomplished,” he said.
“We’re pretty reliant on natural hydrology up here. There are a lot of unknowns in that statement they (BuRec) are making and the language is a little concerning.”
Officials with the Colorado River Water District could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
State Rep. Marc Catlin, a Colorado River District board member, is alarmed by the timeline — 60 days from Touton’s request is in mid-August.
“Historically, we haven’t been able to decide the shape of the table in 60 days,” Catlin said of talks between the basin states. “I really think what we’re looking at is more of what the water plan will be in water year 2023.”
Under the 1922 Colorado River Compact, the Upper Basin states (Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming) and the Lower Basin states (Arizona, California and Nevada) are allocated portions of the Colorado’s water, as is Mexico.
The main storage for Upper Basin water is Lake Powell; Lake Mead is the storage bucket for the Lower Basin. Glen Canyon and Hoover dams are owned and operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which also operates the Aspinall Unit dams forming Blue Mesa and other area reservoirs.
Under the Colorado River Compact, the Upper Basin must release 75 million acre-feet on a 10-year rolling average that equates to 7.5 million af per year. Powell has been the “insurance policy” for those purposes, Catlin previously explained.
Under the more recent Upper Basin Drought Response Operations Agreement, enough water — 3,490 feet —must be maintained in Lake Powell to operate the hydropower turbines there. The provisions of the drought response agreement kicked in last year, when Powell brushed against the 3,525-foot elevation threshold that would trigger releases to keep the reservoir from dipping to the absolute low of 3,490 feet.
Blue Mesa, already water-starved due to poor snowpack and drought, had to divert 36,000 acre feet to help shore up Powell’s levels.
At the time of Touton’s remarks to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Powell and Mead’s combined storage capacity was 28%.
She said that based on BuRec’s May 2022 most probable 24-month study, Powell would finish the water year at only 22% percent full and Mead is projected to finish out the year at 27% full. (These projections, she noted, are not official until after the August 2022 24-month study is complete.)
BuRec is attempting, under drought response actions announced May 3, to boost storage in Powell by about 1 million af by next April. Flaming Gorge Reservoir will release 500,000 af, as called for by the drought contingency plan. Additionally, BuRec is reducing Glen Canyon Dam’s annual release volume from 7.48 million af to 7 million af.
Reclamation is also working on new operating guidelines to replace the 2007 interim guidelines that expire in 2026; collaboration by states, tribes and water districts “will be paramount,” Touton’s remarks read.
“Despite the actions taken by the Department (of the Interior) and Reclamation, significant and additional conservation actions are required to protect the Colorado River system infrastructure and the long-term stability of the system,” she said.
Pope in a letter to UVWUA shareholders informed them of the commissioner’s June testimony.
“If a mutual agreement cannot be reached, the Bureau of Reclamation has (implied) that it will preserve the system without regard to water rights,” Pope wrote.
His letter explains that when the compact was signed in 1922, the water allocations were based on hydrology from what was later determined to have been among the wettest periods on record.
The annual average yield of the Colorado Basin was not the 15 million af the compact figures were based on, and which had been split evenly between the Upper and Lower basins at 7.5 million af. Instead, the average yield was closer to 14 million af, which meant the system was short from the start.
Prolonged drought compounded that and the annual yield numbers dropped to between an estimated 13 million af to 11 million af — yet, said Pope, the reductions BuRec is now calling for is from the original 15 million af reduction.
“The recent language used by the Bureau is of great concern to the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and all of Colorado,” Pope said in his shareholder letter.
The association hasn’t been told to make any cuts and is waiting to hear more from the Upper Colorado River Commission.
“The goal is to get down to being able to live within whatever the annual hydrology will provide,” Pope said Friday. “Right now, the estimates are 11 million to 13 million acre feet a year, which is significantly less than the compact allocations. We have to live within those parameters. I think the Upper Basin states are doing it.”
The Upper Basin’s position is that the Lower Basin states need to cut more because they have historically diverted more than their allocated amounts and relied on Mead and Powell operations to do so.
In published reports, however, Lower Basin representatives have pointed to significant water conservation efforts made in those states.
Pope and Catlin don’t think those efforts are enough.
The reality is the Lower Basin states have been overdrawing, Pope said. “They were creating a deficit year after year and now everyone is going to have to live with that or make adjustments to compensate for that,” he said.
Catlin said the Upper Basin is reliant on snowpack and adjusts its allotment uses accordingly. “But the Lower Basin has been overusing water because their supply is out of Lake Mead and they keep drawing on it, dropping it down faster,” he said.
“It looks to me that if any water savings are to be done, it needs to start down there first. It’s got people concerned and rightfully so. But there are conversations being held with the river district,” Catlin added.
“The people who manage the water, they’re looking at it. It’s a serious thing. Down at Lake Powell, if it goes down past the 3,525 elevation, they can’t generate as much power as required. That’s a concern for the Bureau and for the irrigators too,” he also said.
“The drought is not letting up, but California and Arizona aren’t letting up on how much water they’re using, either.”
Although he’s awaiting updates, Pope said the basin states and river commissioners are continuing discussions.
“There is not going to be one silver bullet that solves this situation. We’re going to have to approach it from a lot of different angles,” he said.
“We’re making sure we’re being as efficient in our water use as possible. We’re relying on, hopefully, that the Lower Basin states will do the same.”
The water users association is currently delivering about 70% of its contract amounts to shareholders. As of Friday, the UVWUA was still also fulfilling pump contracts.
Recent monsoons have helped, but no matter how robust they are, a few storms cannot overcome the effects of chronic drought.
“The rains have helped us. They have been timely. They’re helping us limp along,” Pope said.
“We didn’t get enough to bust the drought. It’s always good to get these kinds of rains,” Catlin said. “It feels good watching it rain. That’s a pretty rare occurrence any more.
“In reality, they don’t do a lot to create more storage water. If it rains here, we can’t catch it.”
Pope reiterated that the UVWUA is actively engaged in monitoring the basin states’ talks in light of BuRec’s directive, as well as making sure the association’s position is heard. He anticipates that everyone will likely have to make cuts, but again said officials should recognize the Lower Basin states should cut the most.
“We’re going to continue to quantify our use of water and make sure we can pass the straight-faced test that we’re using our water as wisely as we can, being as efficient as we can and sending as much as we can,” Pope said. “… You’ve got to do the best we can with what we have.”
