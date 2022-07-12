The project, aiming to keep up with growing water demands, centers on the installation of a 24-inch diameter water transmission line stretching from the intersection of 6800 and Sunnyside Roads south to the intersection of East Oak Grove and 6700 Roads. (City of Montrose)
City crews resumed work on waterline improvements at Hill and Congress Streets on Monday following a pause in the spring.
The project, aiming to keep up with growing water demands, centers on the installation of a 24-inch diameter water transmission line stretching from the intersection of 6800 and Sunnyside Roads south to the intersection of East Oak Grove and 6700 Roads.
Project crews flew through the Hill Street extension and Fox Park portions of the waterline project, placing them ahead of schedule. The advancement allowed construction to begin on Hill Street while also avoiding disruption of the park’s summer water cycle.
Work at Hill and Congress Streets was put on hold in the spring, however, due to pipe delivery delays, according to the city’s project webpage. As a result, crews were unable to finish pipe-laying before transitioning to the Montrose County Airport’s terminal expansion project under contractual obligations.
It was a decent time to temporarily leave the waterline project, said Ryan Cushenan, a civil engineer and project manager for the city.
“They will be picking up that project again at Hill Street and Congress, and progressing their way south to Niagara and then down Niagara Street,” Cushenan explained. “They'll be working primarily right in the middle of both Hill and Congress trying to maintain traffic as best as they can around them.”
Drivers can expect intermittent closures and detours through the work area as crews progress through the project. Traffic detours will be installed this week, Cushenan confirmed.
“It's a big line with a lot of stuff in our way that we've got to go up, down and around,” he said of the project. “So it's slow moving with some of the bigger waterlines.”
Cushenan says the goal for the project segment is to complete the waterline installation and all pavement restoration by the end of September.
The construction project began in February and is expected to extend through the spring of 2023.
