The roughly 75-mile-long Uncompahgre River, which originates near Silverton and runs through multiple counties before merging with the Gunnison River in Delta, has uses ranging from recreation to agriculture. And it faces many threats, from historic mine runoff materials to invasive species and climate change.
Agricultural users, who grow our very food, depend on the health of the river, soil and habitat around it, while recreational users take advantage of opportunities for activities like fishing and surfing. In this sense, the river boosts the economy and literally helps put food on the table.
Multiple local and nearby groups have organized around this river and other Western Slope water resources, and yesterday, June 15, four met up at the Montrose Library to introduce themselves and explain their mission and current efforts.
Most have educational opportunities available and are seeking volunteers, and all are focused on protecting watershed health for all kinds of users for years to come.
Friends of the River Uncompahgre
The mission of this Montrose-based group is “restoring, enhancing and protecting the Uncompahgre River through stewardship efficacy, partnerships and education,” according to Board President Melanie Rees. Its biggest immediate focus is on restoration, as the group is working with Grand Junction-based RiversEdge West on a project to remove invasive species from areas of the river in the city of Montrose and revegetate them with native plants.
Grant funding will support the removal, while Friends of the River are looking for donations and volunteers to plant native species along the riverbank once the invasive plants are removed. Native plants can provide shade for the river and support a balanced ecosystem, while the invasive plants and thorns that are currently crowing some riverbanks block river access for people and wildlife and aren’t tall enough to create shade, which contributes to rising river temperatures.
Rees explained the group’s efforts are broadly broken into three categories: caretaking, which includes removal of obstructions and safety hazards like downed trees, cleanups and trail maintenance, and guardianship, which involves protecting water quality, river health and recreation access.
While Friends of the River Uncompahgre are currently focused on waters within the city of Montrose, where river access is easy since the city owns the land, Rees said it may grow in the future.
“We will expand as our capacity expands and as needs and opportunities arise,” she said, and the group is already looking for more board members and volunteers.
More information: foru-montrose.org.
Shavano Conservation District
This special government district covers parts of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties and has been around since the Dust Bowl era focusing on providing conservation resources for agricultural producers.
Mendy Stewart, education and outreach coordinator, explained its focus is not just on water quality, but the soil itself. Helping producers, she said, benefits everybody since we are dependent on agriculture for food.
Despite being a government district, Shavano does not get mil levy funding and instead gets most of its resources through grants.
It holds work group meetings each year for stakeholders like agricultural users to share their needs and issues, works with other government agencies to provide opportunities to producers and provides educational programming for kids and adults.
One such opportunity is the STAR Plus program, which is run through the Colorado Department of Agriculture and provides technical and financial support to ranchers looking to implement healthy soil practices. Stewart noted soil isn’t just essential for agriculture, but a carbon sink that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The group offers adult education programs like seminars on irrigation, as well as programs for kids, like an Earth Day coloring contest and fourth-grade Natural Resources Festival.
More information: shavanocd.org.
Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership
The Ouray County-based Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership focuses on protecting the upper Uncompahgre River Watershed, but since the water flows toward Montrose, their work impacts us all. According to Executive Director Tanya Ishikawa, the group was founded in 2007, when local residents were concerned that state officials couldn’t monitor the water quality within the watershed closely enough.
Now, members regularly collect samples from sites all over the upper watershed, and the group participates in and advocates for restoration projects, sustainability and education.
One current project the Partnership is working on is mine remediation in Governor Basin, which is a partnership with multiple groups and agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency and will include restoring habitat currently marred by mine tailings and waste.
The partnership often advocates on behalf of the water, such as opposing the proposed Ram’s Horn Reservoir project in Ouray County.
It also holds events like Ridgway RiverFest, which will take place next Saturday, June 24, and includes educational booths and fun river races.
More information: uncompahgrewatershed.org
Gunnison Gorge Anglers
A chapter of the national organization Trout Unlimited, Gunnison Gorge Anglers serves parts of Montrose, Delta, Hotchkiss, Paonia, and Telluride. While “Anglers” is right in the name, President Joel Evans said: “We’re talking about a lot more than fishing. We’re talking about the river and how to take care of things.”
The group has taken on numerous projects over the past 40 years that Evans said, combined with the efforts of other nearby groups, can add up to make a big difference.
Trout Unlimited, and by extension the local anglers, is focused on the river's health and all of the factors that go into sustaining an ecosystem that allows for a healthy catch.
“If you’re gonna have fish and fishing, you gotta have good water quantity and quality,” Evans said.
Gunnison Gorge Anglers has been involved in major improvement projects at locations in Montrose and Ridgeway and around the region and provides educational events and volunteer opportunities for both kids and adults.
Members have worked with groups like veterans, women and school classes on casting workshops, cleanups and educational events, and Evans said more are planned for the future including a “Trout in the Classroom” initiative. This program, he said, is a collaboration with local schools that allows students to raise trout eggs into fish that are eventually released, learning science and sustainability along the way.
More information: gunnisongorgeanglers.tu.org