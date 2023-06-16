The roughly 75-mile-long Uncompahgre River, which originates near Silverton and runs through multiple counties before merging with the Gunnison River in Delta, has uses ranging from recreation to agriculture. And it faces many threats, from historic mine runoff materials to invasive species and climate change.

Agricultural users, who grow our very food, depend on the health of the river, soil and habitat around it, while recreational users take advantage of opportunities for activities like fishing and surfing. In this sense, the river boosts the economy and literally helps put food on the table.



