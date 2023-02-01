Delta-Montrose Electric Association is seeking a new board member, after District 4’s representative Ken Watson stepped down.
Watson, first elected to the cooperative’s board in 2018, won reelection last year, but is leaving the state for a new job, DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez said.
“We thank Ken for his contribution to DMEA. It’s sad to see him go, but we understand why he’s doing it,” Martinez said Tuesday.
Watson resigned effective Monday, Jan. 30, according to Martinez.
He said he received an offer he just couldn’t turn down: Watson will be the general manager for Teton Aviation Center, the fixed-base operator for the airport in Driggs, Idaho. He and his family will spend the next several months transitioning there.
“It’s with a lot of gratitude and just a little bit of regret for the time at DMEA — my only regret is that I couldn’t do more,” Watson said.
At the time of Watson’s first election, DMEA was gearing up to file a suit in order to exit former power wholesale supplier Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
“His steady presence and perspective were invaluable during that critical time,” Martinez said, in a statement to the board that he also shared with the Montrose Daily Press. “Ken also capably led Elevate (fiber subsidiary) through a key growth process as it transitioned from a small subsidiary to a serious and viable telecommunications company that has done so many great things for our members and communities.”
DMEA’s annual board election is coming up in June, however, Watson’s seat is not up for election this year. The board has about four months to appoint a replacement, who would serve until 2025 and then have to run for the seat if he or she wanted to stay on. Eligible DMEA members who live in Watson’s district can soon apply to the board for consideration; details are forthcoming.
The co-op is now entering its third year of its contract with new power wholesaler Guzman Energy. Martinez said the relationship is exceeding expectations, however, the switch lost certain Tri-State rebate programs for consumers and the board is looking at bringing some of them back.
Elevate, which is bringing fiber to homes based on designated area sign-up numbers, is being built out in western Montrose, Olathe and Delta.
“We’re going to build a lot of miles of fiber coming up,” Martinez said. “When we’re done with those projects, we will surpass having 95% of all meters with fiber (availability).”
To-date, more than $50 million in grant funds have been received for Elevate, he also shared. Martinez said that in the next year, he anticipates the very beginning phases of Guzman’s solar farm on Garnet Mesa, Delta County, coming to fruition.
“I’m proud of everything that happened with Elevate, the $54 million in grants Elevate has won, as well as DMEA starting a new contract with a power supplier and all the things that went with it,” Watson said.
“It was the most interesting work I’ve done in my career. We’re very excited, but it’s with a lot of love and gratitude for Montrose.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
