Ken Watson

Ken Watson (Courtesy photo)

 (Submitted photo)

Delta-Montrose Electric Association is seeking a new board member, after District 4’s representative Ken Watson stepped down.

Watson, first elected to the cooperative’s board in 2018, won reelection last year, but is leaving the state for a new job, DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

